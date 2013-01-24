Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Avance Collection

    Airfryer XL

    HD9240/30
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!* Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!* Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Airfryer XL

      HD9240/30
      Find support for this product

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

      Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avance Collection Airfryer XL

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

      Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfryer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Airfryer XL

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

        With Rapid Air technology for the perfect result

        • Low fat fryer
        • Multi-cooker 1.2 kg
        • White
        Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

        Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

        Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers. It is easy to clean, safe and economical for daily use!

        Large 1.2-kg cooking capacity for more great-tasting meals

        Large 1.2-kg cooking capacity for more great-tasting meals

        1.2-kg capacity to feed up to 5 people. Now even larger families can enjoy the Airfryer experience with an additional 50% capacity**

        Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

        Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

        With the digital touch screen you can control the time and temperature of your cooking easily and more precisely. Enjoy your favourite food prepared at the right temperature and for the right amount of time for the best result!

        Smart pre-set button for your favourite dish

        Smart pre-set button for your favourite dish

        Save the settings for your favourite dish so that next time, your meal is ready at the touch of a button!

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

        This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food more healthily, quickly and conveniently.

        Increase in power for faster cooking results

        Increase in power for faster cooking results

        Enhanced performance for even faster results! You can now enjoy more power** for great-tasting fried food and more with less fat!*

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Philips Airfryer's unique design, which combines fast-circulating superheated air, a starfish design and an optimal heating profile, allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals quickly, easily and more healthily without necessarily adding oil.

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        The removable non-stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Recipe book and app
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Patented Rapid Air
          • Pre-set cooking function
          Time control
          Up to 60 minutes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity basket
          1.2  kg
          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          2100  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          315 x 302 x 423 mm  mm
          Weight of product
          7  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount