    Avance Collection

    Airfryer XL

    HD9248/91
    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*
      Avance Collection Airfryer XL

      HD9248/91
      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

      Philips' unique Rapid air technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

        Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

        With Rapid air technology for the perfect result

        • Low fat fryer
        • + XL grill pan
        • 1.2 kg
        • Black
        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        The removable non-stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

        Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

        Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

        Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers. It is easy to clean, safe and economical for daily use!

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Philips Airfryer's unique design, which combines fast-circulating superheated air, a starfish design and an optimal heating profile, allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals quickly, easily and more healthily without necessarily adding oil.

        Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

        Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

        With the digital touch screen you can control the time and temperature of your cooking easily and more precisely. Enjoy your favourite food prepared at the right temperature and for the right amount of time for the best result!

        Increased power for faster cooking results*

        Increased power for faster cooking results*

        Enhanced performance for even faster results! You can now enjoy more power* for great tasting fried food and more with less fat!*

        Large 1.2-kg cooking capacity for more great-tasting meals

        Large 1.2-kg cooking capacity for more great-tasting meals

        1.2 kg capacity to serve up to 5 people. Now even larger families can enjoy the Airfryer experience with an additional 50% extra capacity*.

        Over 200 extra recipes in an app from around the world

        Over 200 extra recipes in an app from around the world

        Over 200 extra recipes in an app from around the world.

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

        This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food more healthily, quickly and conveniently.

        Smart pre-set button for your favourite dish

        Smart pre-set button for your favourite dish

        Save the settings of your favourite dish so that next time, your meal is ready at the touch of a button!

        With grill pan to perfectly grill fish, meat and vegetables

        With grill pan to perfectly grill fish, meat and vegetables

        With the grill pan you can perfectly grill fish, meat and vegetables. The non-stick coating allows you to easily release the food and makes it easy to clean.

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Recipe booklet
          • Grill pan

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Cord storage
          • Digital touchscreen
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Patented Rapid Air
          • Pre-set cooking function
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • Non-stick coating
          • Recipe book and app
          Time control
          Up to 60 minutes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          2100  W
          Voltage
          220-230  V
          Capacity basket
          1.2  kg

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          423 x 315 x 302  mm
          Weight of product
          7.0  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Aluminium
          Material of main body
          Plastic

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

