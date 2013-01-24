Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Viva Collection

    Airfryer

    HD9620/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat* Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat* Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      HD9620/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

      With Philips' unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and with the new compact design you can still cook a large amount of food. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £200.00
      Find similar products

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

      With Philips' unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and with the new compact design you can still cook a large amount of food. See all benefits

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

      With Philips' unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and with the new compact design you can still cook a large amount of food. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £200.00
      Find similar products

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

      With Philips' unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and with the new compact design you can still cook a large amount of food. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfryer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Airfryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

        Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

        • TurboStar
        • Low fat fryer
        • White, 1425 W, 0.8 kg
        Delicious dishes: tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

        Delicious dishes: tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

        Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food with no turning needed, even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside.

        Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

        Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

        The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy-to-follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

        Tasty food in less time: no preheating required

        Tasty food in less time: no preheating required

        The Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Inherently faster from start to finish, it drives everyday usage with its superiority throughout the cooking process.

        Large 0.8-kg capacity, 20% more compact*

        Large 0.8-kg capacity, 20% more compact*

        The new Airfryer has been designed with compactness in mind (20% smaller), but is still able to cook a large amount of food (800 g). With its reduced size, it blends in perfectly on the kitchen worktop and serves delicious meals for the whole family. Its well-considered size enables everyday usage and a world of possibilities.

        Detachable parts - dishwasher-safe

        Detachable parts - dishwasher-safe

        The removable non-stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The Philips Airfryer with TurboStar Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a standard fryer.

        Fry, bake, grill and roast your favourite foods at home

        Fry, bake, grill and roast your favourite foods at home

        Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Fat Removal technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

        Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

        Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

        The unique Philips TurboStar generates fast, superheated air to fry your food with little to no added oil. Philips Airfryer also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

        Up to 50% more homogenous end results — TurboStar technology*

        Up to 50% more homogenous end results — TurboStar technology*

        The innovative Philips TurboStar technology swirls the hot air rapidly through the whole basket. This results in more homogenous heat distribution and therefore 50% more evenly fried food*. There is no need for turning — even when food is piled up. In addition, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food.

        Universal EasyClick handle — easily exchange accessories

        Universal EasyClick handle — easily exchange accessories

        Philips' new universal EasyClick handle helps you mix and match the right cooking accessory and achieve the best results for your key dishes, every day. Additionally it allows for compacter storage after use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • Recipe book and app
          Time control
          Up to 30 minutes
          Technology
          TurboStar technology

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          1425  W
          Voltage
          220  V
          Capacity basket
          0.8  kg

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          266 x 292 x 276  mm
          Weight of product
          5.3  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
              • measured vs. Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen chips, evaluated based on browning and how well done the chips were
              • versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity: 800 g chips

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount