Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Removable light snack lid
This is the removable lid for the QC Basket in your Airfryer See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Removable light snack lid
This is the removable lid for the QC Basket in your Airfryer See all benefits
Removable light snack lid
This is the removable lid for the QC Basket in your Airfryer See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Removable light snack lid
This is the removable lid for the QC Basket in your Airfryer See all benefits
Stainless steel Airfryer lid
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part