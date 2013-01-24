Search terms
Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*
With the Philips airfryer's unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and despite the new convenient compact design you can still cook a large quantity of food. See all benefits
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to a constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food with no turning needed, even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside.
The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy-to-follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.
The Philips Airfryer heats up instantly so is ready to use immediately. Faster from start to finish, it’s perfect for everyday usage.
Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket includes a removable non-stick mesh that can be cleaned quickly and easily. The removable non-stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer will reduce fried oil smells in your home compared to a standard fryer.
The new Airfryer has been designed with compactness in mind, allowing it to blend in perfectly on the kitchen worktop, yet it still cooks enough food to feed the whole family.
Great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes, providing a one-stop solution for all your meals.
The unique Philips TurboStar generates fast, superheated air to fry your food with little to no added oil. Philips Airfryer also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Philips' new universal EasyClick handle helps you mix and match the right cooking accessory and achieve the best results for your key dishes, every day. Additionally it allows for more compact storage after use.
The innovative Philips TurboStar technology swirls the hot air rapidly through the whole basket. This results in more homogenous heat distribution and therefore 50% more evenly fried food*. There is no need for turning — even when food is piled up. In addition, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food.
