    Airfryer XXL

    HD9860/91
    Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
      Premium Airfryer XXL

      HD9860/91
      Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

      The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing technology, it is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

        Airfryer XXL

        Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

        Perfect results at the touch of a button

        • Smart Sensing technology
        • Fat Removal technology
        • Rapid Air Technology
        • Black, copper, 1.4 kg
        Smart Sensing technology

        Smart Sensing technology

        The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose a food type and press the button to cook. Smart sensor automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless, perfect results. Every time!

        Smart Chef programmes for popular dishes

        Smart Chef programmes for popular dishes

        Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programmes to do the thinking and cooking for you. Fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish-with just one touch, your Airfryer XXL will do the thinking and cooking for you.

        Convenient "Save your favourite" cooking setting

        Convenient "Save your favourite" cooking setting

        You can save your favourite dish and it will make it just the way you like, every time. And at the touch of one button. The favourite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience. Whether it's a delicious hot breakfast or favourite family recipe, it's perfect every time.

        The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

        The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

        Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat*. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7 x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results* and delicious taste.

        The only Airfryer with Fat removal technology

        The only Airfryer with Fat removal technology

        Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. Phillips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savour all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat****.

        XXL capacity, cooks a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

        XXL capacity, cooks a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

        Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. Its full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Cook up to six portions with the large 7.3 l capacity basket.

        Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

        Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

        You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

        Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

        Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

        You can be inspired to become a master Airfryer chef. With the purchase of your new Philips Airfryer XXL, you get exclusive access to our NutriU app. Browse hundreds of delicious recipes. And try out even more tasty dishes with your complimentary Phillips Airfryer Recipe Book.

        QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

        QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

        Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

        Cooks meals 1.5 times faster than an oven**

        Cooks meals 1.5 times faster than an oven**

        Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Air technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven**. Best of all, you don't need to preheat your Airfryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

        Convenient Keep Warm mode

        Convenient Keep Warm mode

        With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at an ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Dishwasher safe
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • QuickClean
          • Cancel button
          • Integrated cord storage
          • LED display
          • Patented Rapid Air
          • Pre-set cooking function
          • Time control
          Prefix programs
          5
          Keep Warm function
          30 min

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          2200-2225  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          433.10 x 321.60 x 315.70  mm
          Weight of product
          7.99  kg

        • Design and finishing

          Colour of control panel
          Black
          Colour(s)
          Deep black with copper
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Philips Light Snack Kit HD9954/01 Light snack kit 1x snack cover 1x tongs 1x recipe booklet
          HD9954/01

        • Philips Airfryer XXL HD9953/00 Accessory kit 1x pizza tray 1x recipe booklet
          HD9953/00

        • Philips Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit HD9952/00 Baking Master kit 1x baking accessory 9x silicone muffin cups 1x recipe booklet
          HD9952/00

        • Philips Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit HD9951/00 Grill Master kit 1x grill bottom 6x skewers 1x recipe booklet
          HD9951/00

        • Philips Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit HD9950/00 Party Master kit 1x double layer accessory 1x food separator 1x recipe booklet
          HD9950/00

        • Airfryer XL Snack Cover
          Airfryer XL Snack Cover

          HD9932/00

        • Philips Baking Master Kit HD9925/01 Accessory kit 1x baking accessory 7x silicone muffin cups 1x recipe booklet
          HD9925/01

        • Philips Premium collection Airfryer HD9905/00 Double layer accessory Suitable for HD924x (XL) range
          HD9905/00

        • Philips Party Master Kit HD9904/01 Accessory kit 1x double layer accessory 7x silicone muffin cups 1x recipe booklet
          HD9904/01

        • Oil collector
          Premium XXL Oil collector

          CP1182/01

        • Food separator for Airfryer
          Premium XXL Food separator for Airfryer

          CP1181/01

              • Compared to chips and chicken drumsticks in a conventional oven
              • Compared to fresh chips cooked in a conventional Philips fryer
              • Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
              • From 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min

