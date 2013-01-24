Search terms
The Sleep and Wake-up Light is designed to help you relax, sleep tight and wake up energised. With light-guided breathing, personalised sun settings and bedroom environment tracking. From the makers of the leading global Wake-up Light. See all benefits
The Sleep and Wake-up Light is designed to help you relax, sleep tight and wake up energised. With light-guided breathing, personalised sun settings and bedroom environment tracking. From the makers of the leading global Wake-up Light. See all benefits
The Sleep and Wake-up Light is designed to help you relax, sleep tight and wake up energised. With light-guided breathing, personalised sun settings and bedroom environment tracking. From the makers of the leading global Wake-up Light. See all benefits
The Sleep and Wake-up Light is designed to help you relax, sleep tight and wake up energised. With light-guided breathing, personalised sun settings and bedroom environment tracking. From the makers of the leading global Wake-up Light. See all benefits
Light incrementally builds before your wake time from soft morning red to orange, until your room is filled with brightly coloured light of your choice. The process of changing and increasing light is designed to gently prepare your body for waking up while you are still asleep. By the time light has filled the room, your selected natural sound or FM station completes the wake-up experience, leaving you ready for your day.
The SleepMapper app lets you set multiple alarms, light themes, intensity settings, and control sounds and radio via your Android and iOS smart devices. You can view room environment data, monitor your sleep routines and get tips on improving your sleep. Using the app over time can help you see how your environment might be affecting your sleep, whether it's time spent in bed, changes in room temperature or noise disturbances in your environment. If your phone isn't nearby, all the essential functions of Somneo can be accessed on the light itself.
Philips Wake-up Lights are clinically proven to improve your general well-being after you wake up. Several independent studies have shown that our Wake-up Light not only wakes you up more naturally, but also more energised, and that it improves your mood in the morning. Independent research shows that 92% of users say that the Philips Wake-up Light wakes them up pleasantly* and 88% call it a better way to wake up than the way they did before.*
Inspired by well-known breathing and relaxation exercises, the RelaxBreathe wind-down feature is designed to get you to calm your body and mind from the day's activities and prepare for bed. Follow one of seven rhythms of light intensity or sound with your breathing while keeping your eyes closed for a calm and peaceful transition from your day to your dreams.
Optimal bedroom conditions can help you sleep better through the night. With a built-in external sensor to collect and track data with precision from your bedroom, Somneo monitors external factors that might be affecting your sleeping experience. By tracking your room's temperature, humidity, and noise and light levels, Somneo can provide informed insights about your sleep environment to help you make productive changes to your bedroom so it can be conducive to your best sleep.
Need just a few more minutes? Simply tap the top of the light to stop the alarm and activate the snooze function. For truly reluctant risers, the PowerWake feature combines the jarring jangle of an old-fashioned alarm clock with a brightly flashing light to get you out of bed. PowerWake helps you get up for that early morning appointment.
Create your own experience with light themes inspired by sunrises and sunsets around the world, a bright white sunrise of a crisp Iceland morning or the pink-hued dawn of the Caribbean. Accompany your choice with nature sounds, ambient music or your favourite station. Gently transition from asleep to awake with the growing sunrise and rising music rousing you. In the evening, choose your light level for reading, then wind down with RelaxBreathe. The illuminated clock will dim as the room darkens. In the middle of the night, turn on Somneo to provide just enough light to find your way in the dark.
Philips Somneo features are extensively customisable, enabling you to tailor your sleeping and waking experiences. You can choose from eight sounds or music options, 25 brightness settings, 20 volume levels, up to four sun themes and an adjustable sunrise duration from 10-50 minutes. Plus the advanced alarm scheduler enables you to set as many different alarms as you want for as many different times and days as you need, including PowerWake to help you make sure you get up. Fine-tune your Somneo settings to make your experience as pleasant and effective as possible.
Our seamlessly integrated multi-level touch display lets you set your chosen parameters intuitively and quickly. Just approach the display with your hand and control buttons will appear. The light will adjust the brightness of the display automatically to the light level in your room. You also have the option to switch off the display completely.
Sleek and stylish design evokes the shape of the sun. Functional elements are hidden and setting controls are accessed by touchscreen on the surface of the light - backlit by LED and visible when activated - giving Somneo a smooth, streamlined look. The graceful, modern design, recognised with a 2018 iF Design Award, fits into any décor.
Somneo can be set up in your home within just a few minutes. In order to enable an easy setup, make sure the following conditions are ensured: You have sufficient WiFi reception in your bedroom; your router works on 2.4 GHz (you may need to switch your network from 5 GHz to 2.4 GHz); and you are not using a firewall-protected WiFi network, such as those offered in some hotels or offices.
