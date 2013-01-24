Control your device and monitor your sleep experience

The SleepMapper app lets you set multiple alarms, light themes, intensity settings, and control sounds and radio via your Android and iOS smart devices. You can view room environment data, monitor your sleep routines and get tips on improving your sleep. Using the app over time can help you see how your environment might be affecting your sleep, whether it's time spent in bed, changes in room temperature or noise disturbances in your environment. If your phone isn't nearby, all the essential functions of Somneo can be accessed on the light itself.