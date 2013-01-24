Home
    HF3671/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Personalise your sleep experience, wake up refreshed
      SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light

      HF3671/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Personalise your sleep experience, wake up refreshed

      The Sleep and Wake-up Light is designed to help you relax, sleep tight and wake up energised. With light-guided breathing, personalised sun settings and bedroom environment tracking. From the makers of the leading global Wake-up Light.

      Suggested retail price: £249.99

        Personalise your sleep experience, wake up refreshed

        Fall asleep relaxed and wake up naturally

        • Simulated sunrise and sunset
        • Personalised light and sound
        • App-based tracking
        Gradually increasing brightness wakes you feeling refreshed

        Gradually increasing brightness wakes you feeling refreshed

        Light incrementally builds before your wake time from soft morning red to orange, until your room is filled with brightly coloured light of your choice. The process of changing and increasing light is designed to gently prepare your body for waking up while you are still asleep. By the time light has filled the room, your selected natural sound or FM station completes the wake-up experience, leaving you ready for your day.

        Control your device and monitor your sleep experience

        Control your device and monitor your sleep experience

        The SleepMapper app lets you set multiple alarms, light themes, intensity settings, and control sounds and radio via your Android and iOS smart devices. You can view room environment data, monitor your sleep routines and get tips on improving your sleep. Using the app over time can help you see how your environment might be affecting your sleep, whether it's time spent in bed, changes in room temperature or noise disturbances in your environment. If your phone isn't nearby, all the essential functions of Somneo can be accessed on the light itself.

        The first Wake-up Light clinically proven to work

        The first Wake-up Light clinically proven to work

        Philips Wake-up Lights are clinically proven to improve your general well-being after you wake up. Several independent studies have shown that our Wake-up Light not only wakes you up more naturally, but also more energised, and that it improves your mood in the morning. Independent research shows that 92% of users say that the Philips Wake-up Light wakes them up pleasantly* and 88% call it a better way to wake up than the way they did before.*

        Light-guided breathing helps you relax for sleep

        Light-guided breathing helps you relax for sleep

        Inspired by well-known breathing and relaxation exercises, the RelaxBreathe wind-down feature is designed to get you to calm your body and mind from the day's activities and prepare for bed. Follow one of seven rhythms of light intensity or sound with your breathing while keeping your eyes closed for a calm and peaceful transition from your day to your dreams.

        Fine-tune your sleeping environment

        Fine-tune your sleeping environment

        Optimal bedroom conditions can help you sleep better through the night. With a built-in external sensor to collect and track data with precision from your bedroom, Somneo monitors external factors that might be affecting your sleeping experience. By tracking your room's temperature, humidity, and noise and light levels, Somneo can provide informed insights about your sleep environment to help you make productive changes to your bedroom so it can be conducive to your best sleep.

        PowerWake alarm designed to wake you on time

        PowerWake alarm designed to wake you on time

        Need just a few more minutes? Simply tap the top of the light to stop the alarm and activate the snooze function. For truly reluctant risers, the PowerWake feature combines the jarring jangle of an old-fashioned alarm clock with a brightly flashing light to get you out of bed. PowerWake helps you get up for that early morning appointment.

        Choose the right lights and sounds for you

        Choose the right lights and sounds for you

        Create your own experience with light themes inspired by sunrises and sunsets around the world, a bright white sunrise of a crisp Iceland morning or the pink-hued dawn of the Caribbean. Accompany your choice with nature sounds, ambient music or your favourite station. Gently transition from asleep to awake with the growing sunrise and rising music rousing you. In the evening, choose your light level for reading, then wind down with RelaxBreathe. The illuminated clock will dim as the room darkens. In the middle of the night, turn on Somneo to provide just enough light to find your way in the dark.

        Customise your wake-up with thousands of alarm combinations

        Customise your wake-up with thousands of alarm combinations

        Philips Somneo features are extensively customisable, enabling you to tailor your sleeping and waking experiences. You can choose from eight sounds or music options, 25 brightness settings, 20 volume levels, up to four sun themes and an adjustable sunrise duration from 10-50 minutes. Plus the advanced alarm scheduler enables you to set as many different alarms as you want for as many different times and days as you need, including PowerWake to help you make sure you get up. Fine-tune your Somneo settings to make your experience as pleasant and effective as possible.

        Intuitive touchscreen for easy device control

        Intuitive touchscreen for easy device control

        Our seamlessly integrated multi-level touch display lets you set your chosen parameters intuitively and quickly. Just approach the display with your hand and control buttons will appear. The light will adjust the brightness of the display automatically to the light level in your room. You also have the option to switch off the display completely.

        Contemporary design adds style to your bedroom

        Contemporary design adds style to your bedroom

        Sleek and stylish design evokes the shape of the sun. Functional elements are hidden and setting controls are accessed by touchscreen on the surface of the light - backlit by LED and visible when activated - giving Somneo a smooth, streamlined look. The graceful, modern design, recognised with a 2018 iF Design Award, fits into any décor.

        Easy set-up with WiFi

        Easy set-up with WiFi

        Somneo can be set up in your home within just a few minutes. In order to enable an easy setup, make sure the following conditions are ensured: You have sufficient WiFi reception in your bedroom; your router works on 2.4 GHz (you may need to switch your network from 5 GHz to 2.4 GHz); and you are not using a firewall-protected WiFi network, such as those offered in some hotels or offices.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes
          Number of alarm times
          multiple
          Snooze type
          Smart snooze
          Display brightness control
          Self-adjusting
          Instore demo function
          Yes
          Charges mobile phone
          Yes
          Tap snooze for sound
          9 minutes
          Control by smart phone
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          including adapter 0.9  kg
          Product dimensions (W x D x H)
          225x220x120  mm

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          100-240 VAC
          Cord length
          1.5  m
          Power Output Adapter
          18W
          Housing back colour
          Matte white
          Type of lamp
          LED
          Ambient Sensor
          Humidity, Temp, Noise, Light
          Connected proposition
          Yes, WiFi

        • Sound

          FM radio
          Yes
          Number of Wake-up Sounds
          8
          AUX entry
          Yes
          Number of relaxation sounds
          4

        • Light

          Brightness settings
          25
          Light colours
          white, orange, yellow, amber
          Max Lux level
          325
          No. of preinstalled sun themes
          3

        • Safety and Regulations

          UV-free
          Yes
          Country of origin
          China

            • *(Blauw Research 2008, N=477 users)