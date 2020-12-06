Home
    DreamWear

    Gel Pillows Cushion (M)

    HH1125/02
    • Like wearing nothing at all* Like wearing nothing at all* Like wearing nothing at all*
      DreamWear Gel Pillows Cushion (M)

      HH1125/02
      Like wearing nothing at all*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Gel Pillows, you can sleep how you want.

      DreamWear Gel Pillows Cushion (M)

      Like wearing nothing at all*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Gel Pillows, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      Like wearing nothing at all*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Gel Pillows, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

      DreamWear Gel Pillows Cushion (M)

      Like wearing nothing at all*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Gel Pillows, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

        Like wearing nothing at all*

        • Medium size
        Easy to fit

        Easy to fit

        Choose the cushion so the pillows cushion blue gel bases sit comfortably under the nose without any gaps. Only the soft silicone tip should be inside your nostrils. Do not push any part of the blue gel base inside your nose.

        Comfort and Performance

        Comfort and Performance

        Less discomfort on the face, nose and nostrils. Users rated DreamWear Gel Pillows more comfortable than their prescribed mask.

        Features just for you

        Features just for you

        Easy to use with one modular frame for all cushion sizes.

        Modular design

        Modular design

        Modular design for quick assembly and cleaning, with interchangeable pillows and nasal cushions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          Materials
          • Polycarbonate
          • Polyurethane gel
          • Silicone
          Warranty
          90 days

        • Cleaning: Cushion

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, air dry¹

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • *2017 Philips User Preference Questionnaire