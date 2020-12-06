Home
    Keep track of your asthma
      Keep track of your asthma

      Lightweight, self-contained and portable, Philips PersonalBest puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips whenever you need it. Measuring your peak flow is an important part of managing your asthma symptoms. See all benefits

        Keep track of your asthma

        Easy monitoring of your peak flow

        • 3-zone color coded measurement
        • Helping you stay in control
        • Suitable for children and adults
        Easy to use technique

        Easy to use technique

        A fold-out handle keeps your hand away from the indicators, also aiding a good technique for a successful reading.

        Quick and simple readings support your asthma action plan

        Quick and simple readings support your asthma action plan

        The color-coded indicators define three measurement zones that make it simple for you to see if your or your child's condition is stable or worsening.

        Configure the device to measure your personal range

        Configure the device to measure your personal range

        The color-coded indicators can be set by your healthcare professional to represent the following percentages of your personal best peak flow: Green zone 80 – 100% of personal best; Yellow zone 50 – 80% of personal best; Red zone 50% or less of personal best

        Protective case keeps it secure

        Protective case keeps it secure

        The fold out handle turns into a sturdy storage case, so your meter stays protected.

        Just use soap and water

        Just use soap and water

        PersonalBest can be washed with warm water and mild liquid soap or on the top rack of a dishwasher and air dried.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color-coded indicators
          3-zone asthma management

        • Product details

          Main body
          ABS plastic
          Cover and handle
          Polypropylene
          Scale
          Hot-stamped, alcohol-resistant

        • Performance data

          Accuracy
          +/- 10% or 10 L/min
          Repeatability
          Less than or equal to 5% or 10 L/min
          Linearity
          Less than or equal to 5% or 10 L/min
          Resistance to flow
          Less than or equal to 0.35 kPa/L/min
          Frequency response
          Less than or equal to 12% or 15 L/min

        • Calibration data

          Measurement range
          60-800 L/min

        • Scale resolution

          10 L/min
          from 60 – 700 L/min
          20 L/min
          from 700 – 800 L/min

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

