    HH1333/00
    Pressure that's good for you
      Threshold PEP

      HH1333/00
      Pressure that's good for you

      Threshold PEP

      Threshold PEP

        Pressure that's good for you

        • Positive Expiratory Pressure device
        • For airway clearance
        • Helps remove lung secretions
        • Asthma and COPD

        Mouthpiece/mask option

        Mouthpiece/mask option for flexibility

        Reliable and easy to clean

        Threshold is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.

        Works in any position

        Effective therapy in any position

        Intended use of PEP

        Threshold PEP expiratory pressure trainer for can be used for airway clearance,bronchiole hygiene and chest physical therapy.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          Warranty
          Replace after 1 year
          Intended Use
          As directed by your physician
          Cleaning
          Wash in warm soapy water after each use. Flush all parts with clean water. Shake out excess water and air dry. DO NOT BOIL OR HEAT.
          Includes
          training diary

