Freedom of movement when you sleep
Our 12mm tubing is 58% smaller than Philips 22mm performance tubing* and offers better flexibility and ease of movement when compared to a 15mm tubing.** See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
