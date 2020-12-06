Home
    DreamStation Go

    12mm Micro-Flexible Tubing

    HH1455/00
    Freedom of movement when you sleep
      DreamStation Go 12mm Micro-Flexible Tubing

      HH1455/00
      Freedom of movement when you sleep

      Our 12mm tubing is 58% smaller than Philips 22mm performance tubing* and offers better flexibility and ease of movement when compared to a 15mm tubing.**

        Freedom of movement when you sleep

        • Philips smallest tubing
        • Offers freedom of movement
        • Philips lightest tubing
        Smallest and lightest

        Smallest and lightest

        The 12mm micro-flexible tubing is the smallest and lightest tube Philips has ever designed. In a recent head-to-head trial, patients found the DreamStation 12mm micro-flexible tubing to offer better flexibility, more comfort, and greater ease of movement when compared to their standard tubing.**

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          PAP System
          DreamStation Go CPAP, AutoPAP

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        • Technical information

          Material
          TPE and Polypropylene
          Replacement
          Every 6 months
          Tubing length
          6.15ft, 187.5 cm
          Tubing weight
          2.44 Oz, 69 grams
          Tubing inner diameter
          12.12mm

        • Part Number

          Micro-flexible 12mm tubing
          PR12

            • *When compared to Philips Respironics 22mm performance tubing
            • **Head-to-head, incentivized trial, of DreamStation 15mm tubing vs. DreamStation 12mm micro-flexible tubing, 2016 (n=31)