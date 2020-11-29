Home
    DreamStation Go

    Travel CPAP Machine

    HH1471/00
    Reimagining the travel CPAP machine
      DreamStation Go Travel CPAP Machine

      HH1471/00
      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Our sleek design has 1/3 fewer components to pack than other travel PAPs,* and DreamStation Go offers the same therapy and comfort features enjoyed by over 5 million PAP users.

      DreamStation Go Travel CPAP Machine

      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Our sleek design has 1/3 fewer components to pack than other travel PAPs,* and DreamStation Go offers the same therapy and comfort features enjoyed by over 5 million PAP users. See all benefits

      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Our sleek design has 1/3 fewer components to pack than other travel PAPs,* and DreamStation Go offers the same therapy and comfort features enjoyed by over 5 million PAP users. See all benefits

      DreamStation Go Travel CPAP Machine

      Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

      Our sleek design has 1/3 fewer components to pack than other travel PAPs,* and DreamStation Go offers the same therapy and comfort features enjoyed by over 5 million PAP users. See all benefits

        DreamStation Go

        DreamStation Go

        Travel CPAP Machine

        Reimagining the travel CPAP machine

        • Same PAP performance on the go
        • Easy to use
        • Weighing less than 2 pounds
        • 12mm micro-flexible tubing
        Compact footprint

        Compact footprint

        Built in power supply reduces the number of parts to carry. With these dimensions of 15 cm L X 15 cm W x 5.8 cm H, it fits easily even into a small bag, light and discreet. It can be carried anywhere. A pouch for mask and tubing is included in the kit.

        Built-in USB charging port

        Built-in USB charging port

        Allows for easy charging of cell phones or other devices, leaving outlets available for lamps, alarm clocks, etc. Convenient for travel.

        For airplane travel*

        For airplane travel*

        For your convenience at security stations in airports, there is a note on the bottom of the device stating that it is medical equipment and is suitable for airline use. The device is suitable for use on airlines when it is operating from an AC power source or battery pack. Contact the airline prior to departure for information on power source available in flight. This device automatically compensates for altitude up to 7,500 feet. No manual adjustment is necessary.

        Quick, simple setup and easy navigation

        Quick, simple setup and easy navigation

        Adjust device settings and view therapy information with DreamStation Go's colourful and intuitive touch screen. Take advantage of our MyStart feature that allows you to set the starting pressure for Auto CPAP therapy that is most comfortable for you. If the default air pressure feels too high or too low while trying to fall asleep you can simply adjust the MyStart pressure setting up or down, allowing you to fall asleep more comfortably.

        Micro-flexible tubing

        Micro-flexible tubing

        Included with your DreamStation Go purchase, the new 12mm micro-flexibe tubing is Philips smallest and lightest we’ve ever offered, providing enhanced packability, flexibility and freedom of movement while you sleep. Fast and easy click connections on each end of the tubing. Features a slim connection to our DreamWear mask, and includes a 22mm ISO adapter for other masks.

        Overnight battery (Sold separately)

        Overnight battery (Sold separately)

        If you plan on traveling off the power grid, DreamStation Go’s overnight battery can help you stay committed to your therapy. DreamStation Go set at 10cm of pressure displayed an average run time of 13 hours*** when running off the Dreamstation Go overnight battery. Battery run times may vary due to higher CPAP pressure settings, excessive mask leakage, altitude, temperature, charging devices with USB port and others.

        Bluetooth is standard with every device

        Bluetooth is standard with every device

        Allows the ability to track and monitor your combined progress across both home and portable PAPs.

        Compatibility with Philips DreamMapper

        Compatibility with Philips DreamMapper

        Compatible with Philips DreamMapper patient self-management tool allowing you to monitor your therapy even while on the go. Already using DreamMapper with another Philips CPAP? No problem. DreamMapper now allows users to sync multiple Philips CPAP devices to one account with one combined view.

        MicroSD card sold separately.

        MicroSD card sold separately.

        Capable of storing important data for your physicians and clinicians.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years

        • Technical information

          Pressure range
          4 to 20 cm H2O
          Pressure mode(s)
          CPAP, APAP
          Flex pressure relief
          1 to 3
          Flex modes
          C-Flex, C-Flex+, A-Flex
          Ramp time
          0 to 45 min (5-min increments)
          Starting ramp pressure
          Patient adjustable, Smart Ramp
          Dimensions
          15 cm L x 15 cm W x 5.8 cm H
          Weight
          844 g (1.86 lb)
          Filters
          Reusable pollen
          Device setup
          Touchscreen color display
          Data storage capacity
          • MicroSD card (optional)
          • On-board: &gt; 1 year
          Compliance meter
          Breathing detection
          Altitude compensation
          Automatic
          Electrical requirements
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

            • When compared against HDM Z1 and Somnetics Transcend devices (2016).
            • **When compared to Philips 22mm Performance tubing.
            • ***PAP run-time test conditions: CPAP mode, pressure 10 cm H2O, 12mm tubing, 37LPM of leak, 73.4 F room at an elevation of 1650 ft.
            • Note CPAP mask is not included