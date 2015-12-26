Search terms

      Unleash all the goodness into your glass

      Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells of your fruits and vegetables to squeeze the maximum out of your ingredients. After juicing, all parts can be rinsed clean in 1 minute thanks to its no sieve design.

        Unleash all the goodness into your glass

        MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

        • MicroMasticating technology
        • Black
        MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

        MicroMasticating extracts up to 90%* of the fruit

        Fruits and vegetables have many thousands of cells that contain juice, vitamins and other vital nutrients. Philips innovative MicroMasticating technology is designed to open up the cells to squeeze the maximum out of your favourite ingredients and will help you to get up to 90%* of your fruits into the glass and not as waste.

        Juice all your favourites, including bananas and mangos

        Juice all your favourites, including bananas and mangos

        Make delicious healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables. You can juice all your favourite combinations and use this product even for those special starchy ingredients that are normally very difficult to juice such as bananas or mangos.</

        Include leaves, greens and nuts in your drinks

        Include leaves, greens and nuts in your drinks

        Leaves and greens full of fibre are also great ingredients for healthy juices and they can all be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others could be an important health-adder to your daily juices with MicroMasticating technology. You can even use certain kind of nuts, such as almonds to prepare almond milk.

        Pre-clean function squeezes the last drops of juice out

        Pre-clean function squeezes the last drops of juice out

        The pre-clean function is a special programme that squeezes the last drops of juice out of the juicer while cleaning the inside of your product at the same time. This will help you to get the best from your fruits and vegetables and avoid that valuable juice going to waste in the cleaning process.

        Easily detachable and rinsed clean without any kitchen tool

        Easily detachable and rinsed clean without any kitchen tool

        With an easily detachable design and rimless parts, this juicer can be quickly cleaned using only tap water. Because there are no sharp edges, the fibres or particles of ingredients are rinsed away in seconds.

        Unique no-sieve design for cleaning in under 1 minute

        Unique no-sieve design for cleaning in under 1 minute

        Our unique no-sieve design allows the juice to flow seamlessly to your glass, passing through a filter that removes any unwanted parts from the juice and is so easy to clean that you don't need any brushes.

        Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean

        Innovative drip stop keeps your counter clean

        A fully integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions and keep your kitchen worktop clean at all times. Simply push the bottom of the juice outlet and without wetting your fingers the juice flow will stop.

        Slim juicer with all integrated parts

        Slim juicer with all integrated parts

        The optimised, 11 cm-wide design allows you to always keep the juicer on your kitchen worktop, making it ready to juice at any time. It takes very little working space in storage as well as when in use because it is fully integrated, so you don't need any external compartments when juicing.

        Juice directly into your glass

        Juice directly into your glass

        Juicing directly into the glass allows you to tailor each glass to the taste of your family members, to avoid using and having to clean unnecessary parts and keeps your kitchen worktop clear.

        Inspiring recipe book included

        Inspiring recipe book included

        Selecting your recipes and ingredients is an important part of your juicing experience. In this book we provide inspiration in 20 recipes and give you full guidance on the health benefits of those recipes.

        Detachable parts can be stored in the pulp container

        Detachable parts can be stored in the pulp container

        All smaller removable parts of the juicer, such as the tray, the pusher and the juice jar can be stored inside the pulp container. This way you keep all parts safety stored and always know where to find them for your next juicing session.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1 m
          Power
          200 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50–60 Hz
          Capacity jar
          1 L
          Capacity pulp container
          1 L
          RPM
          300 RPM

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Metal safety lock
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Material jar
          Plastic
          Material waste container
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Safety lock
          • QuickClean

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jug
          • Recipe booklet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Internal tests on 1000 g each of grapes, apple, blackberry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.
