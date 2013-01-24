Search terms
Powerful surround, high definition video
Powerful surround sound and high definition pictures delivered by this elegant system provide unbeatable home entertainment. Enjoy sharp pictures with 1080p HDMI upconversion, as well as playback from portable media players and USB sticks.
DVD home theatre system
HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p") eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio, without conversions to analogue - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.
The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.
DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you get a full, uncompromised listening experience.
A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
With DivX support, you can enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files such as movies, trailers and music videos on media, e.g. CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra merges DivX playback with great features including integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
Critical moments in a conversation or inspiring lyrics to a song are too often missed. Rewinding the DVD disrupts the entertainment, whilst simply ignoring what was missed diminishes the enjoyment. Clear Voice is an innovative audio technology that significantly increases the intelligibility of vocalisations, whether spoken or sung. It ensures you hear every word — so you can enjoy what you're watching to the fullest.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC-enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience CD music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor (DSP). The result is fuller bass with more depth and impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.
Play virtually any media format you want - whether they are WMV, DivX, MP3s or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system - in the comfort of your living room.
Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.
Play virtually any disc you want - whether they are CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.
