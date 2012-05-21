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Discontinued

5.1 Home theatre

HTS9520/12

3.6

| (88) Reviews

1 award

Surround sound from all angles, like in the cinema

Over 70% of people who took the sound challenge* preferred Philips 360Sound. 360Sound speakers are designed with sound drivers at the front and sides to evenly fill your room with surround sound, just like in the cinema.

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Obsessed with Sound

Surround sound from all angles, like in the cinema

  • Blu-ray 3D playback

360Sound fills your room with sound from all angles

360Sound fills your room with sound from all angles

Vastly different from a conventional 5.1 home theatre, 360Sound is uniquely designed with three drivers in each satellite speaker – a front one, and two side firing ones, which are angled to project immersive sound around you. In addition to the principle of dipoles, Philips uses a proprietary algorithm to further enhance the embracing sound effect. Built with premium acoustic components like soft dome tweeters, Neodymium magnets and Class D digital amplifiers, 360Sound delivers exceptional sound from all angles – giving you a true cinema experience in your own home.

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080 x 1920 HD resolution. Watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images creates the full HD 3D viewing experience in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high-quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

Philips Net TV with Wi-Fi for online services on your TV

Philips Net TV with Wi-Fi for online services on your TV

Experience a rich selection of online services with Net TV. Enjoy movies, pictures, infotainment and other online content directly on your TV whenever you like. Simply connect your home theatre directly to your home network through the Ethernet connection, and navigate and select what you want to watch with the remote control. The Philips menu gives you access to popular Net TV services fitted for your TV screen. Additionally, with the DLNA certified PC network you can watch videos or access pictures stored on your computer using your remote control.

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

88

Reviews

21/05/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome sound and picture quality. True cinema experience!

The picture quality is second to none. I have compared to similar set ups from different manufacturers my friends have used, and the HTS9520/12 seems to be a lot sharper. The real ace is the sound quality, the multi driver sattelite speakers work really well, and truly lives up to the "360sound" moniker. Overall, this is the closest I've ever got to a true cinema experience in my living room. I thoroughly recomend the kit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 Home theatre

18/02/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Even de tijd nemen

Je moet even de tijd nemen om goed uit te pakken en te installeren. Werkt prima, behalve dat de geluidsinstellingen spontaan wijzigen en het geluid niet juist is (te zacht of met echo). Home Cinema set speciaal gekocht voor de TV die er goed bij past (mogelijkheden, geluid en disign)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 home cinema

09/04/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Draadloos streamen lukt niet via de dongel

Mooi apparaat wat via de Televisie een Philips 46PFL9705H/12 met HDMI 1.4 een zeer goede samenwerking heeft op gebied van geluid, maar alleen jammer dat ik voor het streamen van geluid naar de installatie gebruik moet maken van de televisie, heb ook een dongel gekocht van Philips voor de 9520 en de 360 sound via de draadloze unit voor de achter speakers, maar de dongel krijg ik wel online op de router maar niet als media center voor streaming van mijn Android pad,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 home cinema

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on consumer sound tests carried out by Synovate in Nov 2010 in Germany vs. a leading competitor. Data on file.