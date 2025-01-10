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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX9332/04
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Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (16)
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
W2 Optimal White8-pack sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging station
Philips SonicareCharging stand
Philips SonicareCharging travel case
Philips SonicareUSB-A charging cable
Philips SonicareUSB-A power adapter
Philips SonicareCharging glass
W2 Optimal White(was DiamondClean) interchangeable sonic brush heads
W2c Optimal White compactCompact sonic toothbrush heads
W2 Optimal White2-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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