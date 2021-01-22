Search terms
Exceptional care personalised to you
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting for holistic care so you always get it right.See all benefits
Most of us apply too much pressure during brushing. That's why our toothbrush automatically adjusts intensity when you push too hard. And with the free Philips Sonicare app, you can experience tailor-made guidance and personalised recommendations to take your brushing to the next level.
Clean without compromise with the A3 Premium All-in-One toothbrush head. Our all-time best has angled bristles to help remove up to 20 x more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas*. Triangular tips work to remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days***. And longer bristles clean deep for gums that are up to 15 x healthier in just two weeks**. All that without ever switching toothbrush heads. Did you know: toothbrush heads become less effective after 3 months of use? Our BrushSync™ feature can remind you when it's almost time for a replacement.
The Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige experience is about big technology delivered with style and compactness. The toothbrush is 18 mm shorter than the DiamondClean and features premium materials that make this luxurious device easy on the eye and pleasant to the touch.
The Philips Sonicare app is powered by artificial intelligence and works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Use it to brush with real-time guidance about pressure, motion, coverage, duration and frequency. View progress reports by day, week, month and year. Get personalised recommendations and actionable steps for better brushing. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.
The elegant and compact travel case can be slipped into any bag for care-free convenience while away from home. The durable case is wrapped in soft-touch, vegan-friendly leather. And for extra ease, it includes an integrated USB-C port and a USB charging cable, so you can easily recharge the toothbrush without removing it from the case.
You might not notice when you brush too hard or start scrubbing, but your toothbrush will. The light ring on the end of your handle will gently remind you to ease off the pressure or scrubbing motion.
Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.
As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.
While you clean, Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses sensors to detect the pressure you apply, cleaning motion and coverage – up to 100 times per second. The sensors also keep an eye on how long and how often you brush.
The Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Prestige 9900 is designed around you. Its state-of-the-art technology is so in tune with you and effortless to use that you barely know it is there. Luckily, the results say it all.
When it is time to charge the toothbrush, simply place it on the charging base. Perfect for admiring your toothbrush's crisp, modern design.
