      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Dental Professional Trial Unit

      HX9992/02

      Exceptional care personalised to you

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting for holistic care so you always get it right.

      DiamondClean Prestige 9900
      DiamondClean Prestige 9900

      Dental Professional Trial Unit

      Exceptional care personalised to you

      with SenseIQ

      • Our most advanced toothbrush
      • SenseIQ senses, adapts, cares
      • All-in-One brush head
      • AI-powered Sonicare app
      Adapts to you in real time when you brush too hard

      Adapts to you in real time when you brush too hard

      Most of us apply too much pressure during brushing. That's why our toothbrush automatically adjusts intensity when you push too hard. And with the free Philips Sonicare app, you can experience tailor-made guidance and personalised recommendations to take your brushing to the next level.

      All-in-One brush head for complete care

      All-in-One brush head for complete care

      Clean without compromise with the A3 Premium All-in-One toothbrush head. Our all-time best has angled bristles to help remove up to 20 x more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas*. Triangular tips work to remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days***. And longer bristles clean deep for gums that are up to 15 x healthier in just two weeks**. All that without ever switching toothbrush heads. Did you know: toothbrush heads become less effective after 3 months of use? Our BrushSync™ feature can remind you when it's almost time for a replacement.

      Sleek and compact design

      Sleek and compact design

      The Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige experience is about big technology delivered with style and compactness. The toothbrush is 18 mm shorter than the DiamondClean and features premium materials that make this luxurious device easy on the eye and pleasant to the touch.

      Personalised guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

      Personalised guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

      The Philips Sonicare app is powered by artificial intelligence and works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Use it to brush with real-time guidance about pressure, motion, coverage, duration and frequency. View progress reports by day, week, month and year. Get personalised recommendations and actionable steps for better brushing. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.

      Prestige travel case with USB for go-anywhere style

      Prestige travel case with USB for go-anywhere style

      The elegant and compact travel case can be slipped into any bag for care-free convenience while away from home. The durable case is wrapped in soft-touch, vegan-friendly leather. And for extra ease, it includes an integrated USB-C port and a USB charging cable, so you can easily recharge the toothbrush without removing it from the case.

      Real-time feedback on your brushing

      Real-time feedback on your brushing

      You might not notice when you brush too hard or start scrubbing, but your toothbrush will. The light ring on the end of your handle will gently remind you to ease off the pressure or scrubbing motion.

      Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

      Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

      Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

      SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares

      SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares

      As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.

      Senses your brushing style

      Senses your brushing style

      While you clean, Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses sensors to detect the pressure you apply, cleaning motion and coverage – up to 100 times per second. The sensors also keep an eye on how long and how often you brush.

      Cares intuitively for teeth and gums

      Cares intuitively for teeth and gums

      The Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Prestige 9900 is designed around you. Its state-of-the-art technology is so in tune with you and effortless to use that you barely know it is there. Luckily, the results say it all.

      Easy charging with the minimalist stand and base

      When it is time to charge the toothbrush, simply place it on the charging base. Perfect for admiring your toothbrush's crisp, modern design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product Update

        Support Period
        Philips will provide the necessary security updates until 31 December 2026.

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth® wireless technology
        Connected brushing app

      • Power

        Power supply
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        2+ weeks****
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Midnight Blue

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        Android OS 8.0 or above
        iOS compatibility
        iPhones on iOS 13.0 or above

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        • Sleek and compact design
        • Seamless touch control
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicator
        Travel case
        • Elegant, compact charging case
        • Vegan-friendly leather
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Reminder icon lights up
        • to always ensure best results

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 DiamondClean Prestige 9900
        Brush heads
        1 A3 Premium All-in-One
        Prestige USB charging case
        1
        Charger base
        1
        USB cable
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 20 x more plaque*
        Speed
        Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
        Health benefits
        Up to 15 x healthier gums**
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmarTimer
        Whitening benefits
        Up to 100% less stains***
        Pressure feedback
        • Ring lights up in purple
        • Vibrates handle to alert user
        Scrubbing feedback
        • Ring lights up in amber
        • Vibrates handle to alert user
        • Option to turn on/off in app

      • Software Support

        Software updates
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

      • SenseIQ technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        Position sensor
        • Tracks brushing coverage
        • for each brushing session
        Scrubbing sensor
        Guides to reduce scrubbing
        3D mouth map
        Highlights missing areas
        Adaptive intensity
        • Adjusts intensity level
        • when too much pressure applied
        Artificial Intelligence
        Detects and syncs brushing

      • Sonicare App with A.I.

        Real-time guidance
        • Personalised recommendations
        • Day/month/year progress report
        Customisable modes
        • Clean
        • White+
        • Gum health
        • Deep Clean
        • Sensitive

      • vs. a manual toothbrush
      • * vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
      • ** in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
      • *** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

