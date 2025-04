All-in-One brush head for complete care

Clean without compromise with the A3 Premium All-in-One toothbrush head. Our all-time best has angled bristles to help remove up to 20 x more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas*. Triangular tips work to remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days***. And longer bristles clean deep for gums that are up to 15 x healthier in just two weeks**. All that without ever switching toothbrush heads. Did you know: toothbrush heads become less effective after 3 months of use? Our BrushSync™ feature can remind you when it's almost time for a replacement.