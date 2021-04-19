Search terms
The ingredients to make pasta are surprisingly straightforward. In fact, you’ve probably already got everything you need in your kitchen cupboard. A good pasta dough starts with two pantry staples: flour and eggs. For the flour, you can try any of the following options:
After you’ve chosen your flour, you’ll need something to bind your dough. Most people use eggs, but you could also use water if you want to avoid dairy, or just egg whites or egg yolks. The fat and protein in eggs will make a richer-tasting dough, while using water will make a lighter colored pasta.
If you’d like to make your own pasta dough, it couldn’t be simpler with this recipe. You’ll have fresh, bouncy homemade pasta that the whole family will love in no time. You just need four ingredients and either a good pasta maker or a bit of elbow grease!
Ingredients
Top tip for eggless pasta: If you want an egg-free pasta that is just as delicious, you can mix 270g of semolina flour and 120ml of water plus salt. If the mixture is too dry, add more water until the dough holds together.
Making pasta dough by hand is simple when you know how, but you’ll need to set aside time for mixing, kneading, and extruding.
When making egg-free pasta, pour the water into your dough until it is wet enough that is forms a stiff dough. If the dough appears too dry, add more water by the tablespoon.
The quick, easy, and hassle-free way to make your own pasta at home is to use a pasta maker, like the Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker.
Now you know how to make fresh pasta, it’s time to cook it!
If you’re having a go at making homemade pasta, it’s important to know how to make good pasta sauce, too! Browse these pasta recipes for some ideas.