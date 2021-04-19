  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 5 Min

    How to make pasta: Your guide to making homemade pasta without the hassle


    Fresh pasta is super tasty, with a delicate texture that absorbs sauces well. It’s no wonder we all aspire to make pasta from scratch. But it can be a challenge to fit making homemade pasta into busy family life, which is why we often reach for the ready-made pasta. However, did you know that with the right tips and tools, you can make your own pasta at home quickly and easily?  

    If you want to know how to make pasta dough like a professional – without taking all day – you’ve come to the right place! Read on to discover our top tips and simple guide to making pasta at home.

    Top tip: If you don’t have time to make pasta from scratch by hand, try the Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker. It mixes, kneads, and extrudes dough to your preferred shape automatically in as little as 10 minutes. Better yet, you can easily personalise it with different flours, oils, and seasonings for added flavour.

    Ingredients to make pasta: The basics


    The ingredients to make pasta are surprisingly straightforward. In fact, you’ve probably already got everything you need in your kitchen cupboard. A good pasta dough starts with two pantry staples: flour and eggs. For the flour, you can try any of the following options:  

     

    • All-purpose flour does exactly what is says on the tin and will work great for your pasta  
    • Semolina or whole-wheat flour is great for making pasta with a slightly coarser texture
    • Gluten-free flour if you prefer gluten-free pasta

    After you’ve chosen your flour, you’ll need something to bind your dough. Most people use eggs, but you could also use water if you want to avoid dairy, or just egg whites or egg yolks. The fat and protein in eggs will make a richer-tasting dough, while using water will make a lighter colored pasta.

    Our easy homemade pasta dough recipe

     

    If you’d like to make your own pasta dough, it couldn’t be simpler with this recipe. You’ll have fresh, bouncy homemade pasta that the whole family will love in no time. You just need four ingredients and either a good pasta maker or a bit of elbow grease!

    Ingredients

     

    • ½ tsp salt
    • 1 egg (beaten)
    • 135g  all-purpose flour
    • 2 tbsp water

    Top tip for eggless pasta: If you want an egg-free pasta that is just as delicious, you can mix 270g of semolina flour and 120ml of water plus salt. If the mixture is too dry, add more water until the dough holds together.

    How to make pasta dough by hand

     

    Making pasta dough by hand is simple when you know how, but you’ll need to set aside time for mixing, kneading, and extruding.  

     

    1. First, combine your salt and flour and sift these ingredients onto your work surface.  
    2. Make a well in the middle of your flour.
    3. Break the egg into the well.
    4. Using your hands, mix the eggs and flour until you have a firm dough. The dough will require kneading for about five minutes. If needed you can add up to 2 tablespoons of water to your dough.
    5. Once your dough is kneaded, put it in a sealed plastic bag and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.
    6. Once your dough has rested, you can then make it into pasta shapes.  
    7. Roll it out flat and use a cookie cutter to cut out square shapes and pinch in the middle for farfalle or use a pastry cutter to cut long ribbons of pappardelle.  

    When making egg-free pasta, pour the water into your dough until it is wet enough that is forms a stiff dough. If the dough appears too dry, add more water by the tablespoon.

      How to make homemade pasta dough using a pasta maker


      The quick, easy, and hassle-free way to make your own pasta at home is to use a pasta maker, like the Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker.

       

      1. Select your program and preferred pasta or noodle cut.
      2. Add your pasta dough ingredients and press the start button.  
      3. The machine will mix, knead, and extrude all in one go so you can start enjoying fresh pasta in as little as 10 minutes.

      How to cook your easy homemade pasta

       

      Now you know how to make fresh pasta, it’s time to cook it!

       

      1. Place your homemade pasta in salted boiling water for about two minutes.
      2. Remember, fresh, homemade pasta cooks a lot quicker than dry pasta, so keep an eye on it.
      3. Next, drain the pasta and serve it with your favorite sauce.  

      If you’re having a go at making homemade pasta, it’s important to know how to make good pasta sauce, too! Browse these pasta recipes for some ideas.

