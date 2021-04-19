How to make pasta: Your guide to making homemade pasta without the hassle



Fresh pasta is super tasty, with a delicate texture that absorbs sauces well. It’s no wonder we all aspire to make pasta from scratch. But it can be a challenge to fit making homemade pasta into busy family life, which is why we often reach for the ready-made pasta. However, did you know that with the right tips and tools, you can make your own pasta at home quickly and easily?



If you want to know how to make pasta dough like a professional – without taking all day – you’ve come to the right place! Read on to discover our top tips and simple guide to making pasta at home.



Top tip: If you don’t have time to make pasta from scratch by hand, try the Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker. It mixes, kneads, and extrudes dough to your preferred shape automatically in as little as 10 minutes. Better yet, you can easily personalise it with different flours, oils, and seasonings for added flavour.