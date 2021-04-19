Search terms
When it comes to delicious meatless lasagna, it’s always worth making fresh pasta. Did you know? This doesn’t have to be as time-consuming as it sounds! There are some modern kitchen solutions that make the process incredibly simple, such as the Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker, which is equipped with a special shaping disc to make perfectly even homemade lasagna sheets in as little as 10 minutes.
How to make homemade lasagna sheets with a machine:
How to make homemade lasagna sheets with a rolling pin:
Top tip: Whether you’re using a rolling pin or a pasta machine, leave your lasagna sheets to air-dry on a floured cloth for around half an hour.
Now you’re ready for the filling!
If you’re looking for an easy no meat lasagna recipe, look no further than a butternut squash lasagna. This tasty veggie makes a great meat substitute, and its vibrant colour will give your dish a visual ‘wow’ factor.
Ingredients:
To make your butternut squash lasagna vegan, swap the butter and parmesan for a vegan or dairy-free alternative, and use almond milk.
Method:
Looking for a tasty vegetarian aubergine lasagna? Here’s our favourite:
Ingredients:
To make your squash lasagna vegan, swap the parmesan for a vegan or dairy-free alternative.
Method:
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
While beetroot may seem like an unusual choice for a vegetable lasagna, it’s just as nutritious as it is delicious and fun for the entire family. Have a go making it with this recipe:
Ingredients:
Any herbs you have on hand will be fine, but parsley, coriander and chives work especially well.
Method: