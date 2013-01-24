Home
    Sticky pot-roast beets

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 65 minutes
    HomeCooker
    Vegetables
    Nut-free
    Vegetarian
    Side dishes
    Lactose-free
    30-60 minutes
    Dairy-free
    Fruit
    Gluten-free

    Ingredients

    • 1 kilogram small beetroots (a mixture of colours if available)
    • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • 5 sprigs of fresh thyme
    • 2 fresh bay leaves
    • extra virgin olive oil
    • 1 small orange
    • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

    Directions

    • Start by preparing the beetroots. Scrub them clean, leaving a small bit of the stalk attached if they have them. Cut them into quarters and place in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper, add the thyme and bay, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and toss to coat.
    • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in theHomeCooker pan, then set the temperature to 250°C. Once the pan has heated up, add the beetroots, put the lid on and set the timer for 30 minutes.
    • When the time’s up, finely grate in the orange zest and add a good squeeze of juice and the balsamic. Set the timer for a further 30 minutes, so the beets get lovely and sticky. Spoon onto a serving plate and tuck in. Perfect with roast meats and fish.
    Sticky pot-roast beets | Philips Chef Recipes

