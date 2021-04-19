Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
As one of the most versatile vegetables out there, the humble potato can be prepared and cooked in a whole host of ways. Whether you prefer your potatoes deep-fried or roasted with a touch of rosemary, they can form the foundation of countless delicious dishes.
With the right equipment, you don’t have to compromise taste for speed. Below, you’ll discover classic and new ways to cook potatoes, from learning how to make fried potatoes without oil to mastering how to bake a potato for maximum taste.
The classic baked potato is a substantial meal in its own right, but for many of us, it simply takes too long to achieve a perfectly crispy skin and fluffy inside.
Aside from adding great texture and taste, the skin of a baked potato contains plenty of minerals and vitamins.* Try leaving the skin on when you prepare and eat your baked potatoes!
Step 1: Choosing your potato
For the best baked potatoes, you’ll need to choose the right kind:
Now you’ve got the perfect baked tattie, add your favourite topping. For inspiration on how to fill your beautifully baked spuds, check out our recipe.
A strong favourite, the perfect roast potato also requires beautifully crispy skin and a soft, fluffy inside. There’s an array of tips and tricks for mastering how to roast potatoes. The traditional method is to use the oven.
Top tip: Choose a roasting tray large enough to fit your potatoes without having to pile them on top of each other.
How to roast potatoes in the oven
Top tip: For extra ease and crispiness, leave the skin on your potatoes.
Why not mix it up and try our crispy rosemary potato recipe too?
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
Fries are an undeniable crowd-pleaser. There’s always the traditional method, but you can also cook fried potatoes without oil – or near enough - if you have an air fryer.
First, have a look at the following traditional method for how to fry potatoes. All you need is a pot large enough to hold a few inches of heated oil. If you have russets that you didn’t use for your baked potatoes, you can use them here for delicious, crispy fries.
How to fry potatoes on the hob
If you have time, leave the sticks of potato to soak overnight in a bowl of cold water. This will remove excess starch and result in crispier fries!
How to fry potatoes in the air fryer
For the ultimate fried potatoes without oil, or at least with as little oil as possible, try the Philips Airfryer with its fat removal technology:
Now that you have more time to search for recipes, have a look at this suggestion for how to make fried potatoes with garlic.
Now you know how to bake a potato, make homemade fries, and create perfect roasties, why not try something a little different? We also have a simple – yet delicious – recipe for a sweet potato side salad for you to try.
Source(s):
* https://www.lovepotatoes.co.uk/health/health-and-nutrition/