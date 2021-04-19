Fries are an undeniable crowd-pleaser. There’s always the traditional method, but you can also cook fried potatoes without oil – or near enough - if you have an air fryer.

First, have a look at the following traditional method for how to fry potatoes. All you need is a pot large enough to hold a few inches of heated oil. If you have russets that you didn’t use for your baked potatoes, you can use them here for delicious, crispy fries.

How to fry potatoes on the hob

If you have time, leave the sticks of potato to soak overnight in a bowl of cold water. This will remove excess starch and result in crispier fries!

First, peel your potatoes and rinse them in cold water, before cutting into sticks. When you’re ready to make your fries, heat a pan of oil to around 150°C. Ensure your potatoes are dry before adding them to the hot oil. Cook your potatoes until they soften, usually for around 5 minutes. Remove from the oil and increase the temperature to 200°C. Re-fry the potatoes in the oil until they start to take on a golden colour. Remove your fries and use towels to absorb any excess oil.

How to fry potatoes in the air fryer

For the ultimate fried potatoes without oil, or at least with as little oil as possible, try the Philips Airfryer with its fat removal technology:

After peeling your potatoes and cutting them into sticks, lightly spray or brush the fry basket with a little oil. Add the sticks of potato and cook at 200°C for around 10 minutes. Make sure you check on your fries and give the basket a shake every 4 minutes.

Now that you have more time to search for recipes, have a look at this suggestion for how to make fried potatoes with garlic.

Now you know how to bake a potato, make homemade fries, and create perfect roasties, why not try something a little different? We also have a simple – yet delicious – recipe for a sweet potato side salad for you to try.

