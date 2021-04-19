  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 7 Min

    How to bake a potato, fry it and more: How to prepare potatoes 3 ways

     

    As one of the most versatile vegetables out there, the humble potato can be prepared and cooked in a whole host of ways. Whether you prefer your potatoes deep-fried or roasted with a touch of rosemary, they can form the foundation of countless delicious dishes.

     

    With the right equipment, you don’t have to compromise taste for speed. Below, you’ll discover classic and new ways to cook potatoes, from learning how to make fried potatoes without oil to mastering how to bake a potato for maximum taste.

    How to cook potatoes: Baked


    The classic baked potato is a substantial meal in its own right, but for many of us, it simply takes too long to achieve a perfectly crispy skin and fluffy inside.

     

    Aside from adding great texture and taste, the skin of a baked potato contains plenty of minerals and vitamins.* Try leaving the skin on when you prepare and eat your baked potatoes!

     

    Step 1: Choosing your potato

     

    For the best baked potatoes, you’ll need to choose the right kind:

     

    • In the supermarket, potatoes for baking will normally be labelled as such.
    • Russet potatoes usually deliver good results. If you’re buying loose, select a generous size.
     
    Step 2: How to bake a potato in the oven
     
    1. Before cooking, pre-heat your oven to 200°C.
    2. Wash away any excess dirt on your potato skins and pat dry.
    3. Score the tops of your potatoes with a sharp knife to allow excess moisture to escape during cooking.
    4. Lightly brush with an oil of your choosing and sprinkle with a little salt. The potatoes can then be added directly to your cooking shelf – no need for foil!
    5. Bake your potatoes for around 1 to 1½ hours.
     
    Step 3: How to bake a potato in the air fryer
     
    The Philips Airfryer XXL can bake potatoes in less than half an hour, without the hassle of extra oil. In fact, it’s the only air fryer with fat reduction technology that reduces and captures excess fat. Here’s how to prepare potatoes for healthier baking in the air fryer:
     
    1. Preheat the air fryer to 200°C.
    2. As you would when baking your potatoes in the oven, make sure you wash the potato skins to remove excess soil.
    3. Making sure the potatoes are dry, place them in the basket of the air fryer. For best results, don’t overfill the basket – allow for the Philips fat removal technology to circulate the heat and work its magic.
    4. Slide the basket into the machine and set the timer for 25 minutes.

     

    Now you’ve got the perfect baked tattie, add your favourite topping. For inspiration on how to fill your beautifully baked spuds, check out our recipe.

    How to cook potatoes: Roasted

     

    A strong favourite, the perfect roast potato also requires beautifully crispy skin and a soft, fluffy inside. There’s an array of tips and tricks for mastering how to roast potatoes. The traditional method is to use the oven.

     

    Top tip: Choose a roasting tray large enough to fit your potatoes without having to pile them on top of each other.

     

    How to roast potatoes in the oven

     

    1. Place your tray in the oven and preheat to 200°C.
    2. In a large pan, cover your potatoes in cold water and bring to a boil.
    3. Leave the pan uncovered and turn the heat down to simmer for another 2 to 3 minutes.
    4. Add either oil or fat to the heated roasting tray before returning it to the oven and heating for another few minutes. While you’re waiting, strain the potatoes and pat dry.
    5. Lightly coat the potatoes with a little flour before very carefully placing them in the roasting tray. Make sure all of your potatoes are covered in the hot oil or fat.
    6. For good results, roast in the oven for just under an hour. Check on the potatoes every so often, gently shaking the tray to ensure your spuds are evenly cooked.
     
    How to roast potatoes in the air fryer
     
    While potatoes roasted in the oven taste great, it’s not always healthiest way to cook potatoes. If you’ve been trying to work out how to roast potatoes using less oil, consider using an air fryer, such as this one from Philips. One tablespoon of oil is all you’ll need.
     
    It takes around half the time to roast your spuds in an air fryer, especially if you’re using a premium air fryer from Philips! Here’s how to roast potatoes in your air fryer.
     
    1. Simply place your potatoes in the basket of the Philips Airfryer and set to manual at 200°C for 25 minutes.
    2. Pause around halfway through cooking to remove the basket and shake the potatoes.
    3. Return the basket to the machine and resume the manual setting for the remaining cooking time.

     

    Top tip: For extra ease and crispiness, leave the skin on your potatoes.
    Why not mix it up and try our crispy rosemary potato recipe too?

      How to cook potatoes: French fries

       

      Fries are an undeniable crowd-pleaser. There’s always the traditional method, but you can also cook fried potatoes without oil – or near enough - if you have an air fryer.

       

      First, have a look at the following traditional method for how to fry potatoes. All you need is a pot large enough to hold a few inches of heated oil. If you have russets that you didn’t use for your baked potatoes, you can use them here for delicious, crispy fries.

       

      How to fry potatoes on the hob

       

      If you have time, leave the sticks of potato to soak overnight in a bowl of cold water. This will remove excess starch and result in crispier fries!

       

      1. First, peel your potatoes and rinse them in cold water, before cutting into sticks.
      2. When you’re ready to make your fries, heat a pan of oil to around 150°C. Ensure your potatoes are dry before adding them to the hot oil.
      3. Cook your potatoes until they soften, usually for around 5 minutes.
      4. Remove from the oil and increase the temperature to 200°C. Re-fry the potatoes in the oil until they start to take on a golden colour.
      5. Remove your fries and use towels to absorb any excess oil.

       

      How to fry potatoes in the air fryer

       

      For the ultimate fried potatoes without oil, or at least with as little oil as possible, try the Philips Airfryer with its fat removal technology:

       

      1. After peeling your potatoes and cutting them into sticks, lightly spray or brush the fry basket with a little oil.
      2. Add the sticks of potato and cook at 200°C for around 10 minutes. Make sure you check on your fries and give the basket a shake every 4 minutes.

       

      Now that you have more time to search for recipes, have a look at this suggestion for how to make fried potatoes with garlic.

       

      Now you know how to bake a potato, make homemade fries, and create perfect roasties, why not try something a little different? We also have a simple – yet delicious – recipe for a sweet potato side salad for you to try.

       

      Source(s):

      * https://www.lovepotatoes.co.uk/health/health-and-nutrition/

      Discover more

