    Reading time: 7 Min

    Easy vegetable crisp recipe: A simple guide to making healthy homemade vegetable crisps


    Vegetable crisps: colourful, delicious and the ideal vegan party snack. Whether you use beetroot, carrot, or courgette, with the right methods and steps it can be very easy to whip up homemade vegetable crisps in no time at all. Besides, once you know how to make vegetable crisps yourself, they make the perfect DIY snack for kids and grown-ups alike. Plus, vegetable crisps can be healthier than potato crisps from the supermarket.

    This is all well and good, but beware - as soon as your guests have developed a taste for them, the crunchy crisps will be gone in no time! Read on to discover how to make healthy vegetable chips three ways: in the oven, in the microwave, or simply by frying them in the hot air fryer.

    How to make vegetable crisps: preparation


    What do you do if you love vegetables, but you don’t want to offer raw veggies to your guests at a dinner party? Well for starters, don’t panic! We’ve put together a simple vegetable crisp recipe (or three!) for you to make at home.  

    Step 1: Buy your favourite root vegetables - the more colourful, the better.
     
    There are a variety of veggies which are perfect for making homemade vegetable crisps including:

     

    • Beetroot
    • Carrots
    • Parsnips
    • Turnips.  

    If you do not like the choice at the supermarket, check out any local farmers’ markets for alternatives. For example, you can make surprisingly delicious vegetable crisps using kale, courgette, and even sweet potato.

    Step 2: Think about the seasonings you want for your homemade vegetable crisps.

    Before we show you how to make vegetable crisps in the microwave, oven, or air fryer, you will also need a few additional ingredients alongside your veggies. These include:

     

    • Salt
    • Pepper
    • Spices or herbs of your choice
    • Caraway seeds, fennel seeds, rosemary or chilli powder make splendid additions to this crispy snack.

     

    It’s as easy as that – two simple steps for picking out the ingredients for your homemade vegetable crisps. Now it’s time to show you how to make vegetable crisps three ways.

    Top tip: If you want your crisps to have a bit of bite, you can use a little olive oil as it makes them crunchier. Olive oil contains various unsaturated fatty acids, which complement a balanced diet well, and blends in perfectly in terms of taste. Alternatively, we will also provide you with a great tip later on how to make vegetable crisps yourself without or with very little fat.
    How to make vegetable crisps: preparation

    How to make baked vegetable crisps in the ovens

     

    If you want to make vegetable crisps yourself, the oven can be a good choice. Here’s our simple guide to making homemade vegetable crisps in the oven.

    What you need:

     

    • Ingredients (as above)
    • Potato peeler
    • Paper towel
    • Bowl
    • Baking tray

    Method:

     

    1. First, cut your vegetables into thin slices with a potato peeler.  
    2. Spread the slices on kitchen paper towel, and sprinkle with a pinch of salt.
    3. Squeeze the slices using a second paper towel to absorb as much moisture as possible.
    4. Place the vegetables in a bowl, sprinkle with a little olive oil and mix well.
    5. Pre-heat your oven to 160°C.  
    6. Place the slices in a single layer on a baking tray in the oven.
    7. Bake your crisps for between ten and twenty minutes, or until the vegetable crisps turn crispy. Take care to control their cooking time! Regularly check through the oven window. If the crisps roll up and darken at the edges, it’s a good sign that they're done.
    8. Let them cool down and sprinkle them with herbs of your choice. Done!

      How to make vegetable crisps in the microwave


      It may come as a surprise, but vegetable crisps can be done in the microwave too! Here's how to do it.

      What you need:

       

      • Ingredients (as above)
      • Ice water
      • Paper towel
      • Bowl
      • Flat, microwavable dish

      Method:

       

      1. Place the vegetable slices in ice water for ten to fifteen minutes.
      2. Rinse under cold water - this is an especially important step for making homemade vegetable crisps from vegetables that contain more starch, such as parsnips or sweet potatoes. The more starch is rinsed, the crunchier the crisps.
      3. Thoroughly dry the vegetables with a paper towel.
      4. Mix your veggies in a bowl with olive oil and spices.  
      5. Cover your microwaveable dish with kitchen paper and spread the vegetable slices in one layer on top.
      6. Pop them into the microwave and cook until crispy.

      If you make vegetable crisps yourself in the microwave be aware that each layer must be cooked several times. For example:

       

      • For sweet potatoes, place one layer in the microwave for three minutes. Then turn them and cook at half the wattage for one minute. Repeat this step, turning each time until they turn brown and crispy.  
      • If you want to know how to make beetroot crisps, we recommend cooking them for two minutes. Again, turn them and then cook at half the wattage for one minute at a time, turning them regularly until they are crispy.

      How to make vegetable crisps in an air fryer


      To make vegetable crisps yourself without, or little oil, a hot air fryer such as the Philips Airfryer from the Viva Collection is your best friend. With it, you can easily create delicious air fryer vegetable crisps which make great guilt-free snacks! Unlike ovens, the hot air fryer allows you to change the cooking level at the push of a button.

      The Twin TurboStar technology of the Philips Airfryer is designed to remove fat from your food and capture it all in the fat reducer for easy disposal. This way you can prepare food with up to 90% less fat compared to a traditional deep-fryer, but just as crunchy, and make crispy vegetable crisps yourself – almost without fat or oil.
       
      In order to make crunchy vegetable crisps yourself in the hot air fryer, follow this simple healthy vegetable crisps recipe.

       

      1. First place your thin vegetable slices in salty water for thirty minutes. As mentioned above, this step is especially important for vegetables with a higher starch content. If you’re making homemade vegetable crisps using courgette, kale, or something similar, you can skip this step.
      2. Pat dry, season and place the vegetables in the air fryer in no more than four layers.
      3. Grill them at 80°C for 20 to 25 minutes. Shake the basket every five minutes to prevent the crisps from sticking to each other.
      4. When your veggies have dried out, increase the temperature to 200°C for the last five minutes to give your vegetable crisps that final kick. They will be heavenly crunchy and tasty – just right to really impress your party guests or keep for yourself!

      Now we’ve show you how to make carrot chips, potato chips and any other type of homemade vegetable crisps 3 super simple ways, it’s time to get making these tasty, nutritious snacks.

