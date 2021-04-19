Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
What do you do if you love vegetables, but you don’t want to offer raw veggies to your guests at a dinner party? Well for starters, don’t panic! We’ve put together a simple vegetable crisp recipe (or three!) for you to make at home.
Step 1: Buy your favourite root vegetables - the more colourful, the better.
There are a variety of veggies which are perfect for making homemade vegetable crisps including:
If you do not like the choice at the supermarket, check out any local farmers’ markets for alternatives. For example, you can make surprisingly delicious vegetable crisps using kale, courgette, and even sweet potato.
Step 2: Think about the seasonings you want for your homemade vegetable crisps.
Before we show you how to make vegetable crisps in the microwave, oven, or air fryer, you will also need a few additional ingredients alongside your veggies. These include:
It’s as easy as that – two simple steps for picking out the ingredients for your homemade vegetable crisps. Now it’s time to show you how to make vegetable crisps three ways.
Top tip: If you want your crisps to have a bit of bite, you can use a little olive oil as it makes them crunchier. Olive oil contains various unsaturated fatty acids, which complement a balanced diet well, and blends in perfectly in terms of taste. Alternatively, we will also provide you with a great tip later on how to make vegetable crisps yourself without or with very little fat.
If you want to make vegetable crisps yourself, the oven can be a good choice. Here’s our simple guide to making homemade vegetable crisps in the oven.
What you need:
Method:
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
It may come as a surprise, but vegetable crisps can be done in the microwave too! Here's how to do it.
What you need:
Method:
If you make vegetable crisps yourself in the microwave be aware that each layer must be cooked several times. For example:
To make vegetable crisps yourself without, or little oil, a hot air fryer such as the Philips Airfryer from the Viva Collection is your best friend. With it, you can easily create delicious air fryer vegetable crisps which make great guilt-free snacks! Unlike ovens, the hot air fryer allows you to change the cooking level at the push of a button.
The Twin TurboStar technology of the Philips Airfryer is designed to remove fat from your food and capture it all in the fat reducer for easy disposal. This way you can prepare food with up to 90% less fat compared to a traditional deep-fryer, but just as crunchy, and make crispy vegetable crisps yourself – almost without fat or oil.
In order to make crunchy vegetable crisps yourself in the hot air fryer, follow this simple healthy vegetable crisps recipe.
Now we’ve show you how to make carrot chips, potato chips and any other type of homemade vegetable crisps 3 super simple ways, it’s time to get making these tasty, nutritious snacks.