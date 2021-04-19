

What do you do if you love vegetables, but you don’t want to offer raw veggies to your guests at a dinner party? Well for starters, don’t panic! We’ve put together a simple vegetable crisp recipe (or three!) for you to make at home.



Step 1: Buy your favourite root vegetables - the more colourful, the better.



There are a variety of veggies which are perfect for making homemade vegetable crisps including:



Beetroot



Carrots



Parsnips



Turnips.





If you do not like the choice at the supermarket, check out any local farmers’ markets for alternatives. For example, you can make surprisingly delicious vegetable crisps using kale, courgette, and even sweet potato.



Step 2: Think about the seasonings you want for your homemade vegetable crisps.



Before we show you how to make vegetable crisps in the microwave, oven, or air fryer, you will also need a few additional ingredients alongside your veggies. These include:



Salt



Pepper



Spices or herbs of your choice



Caraway seeds, fennel seeds, rosemary or chilli powder make splendid additions to this crispy snack.



It’s as easy as that – two simple steps for picking out the ingredients for your homemade vegetable crisps. Now it’s time to show you how to make vegetable crisps three ways.



Top tip: If you want your crisps to have a bit of bite, you can use a little olive oil as it makes them crunchier. Olive oil contains various unsaturated fatty acids, which complement a balanced diet well, and blends in perfectly in terms of taste. Alternatively, we will also provide you with a great tip later on how to make vegetable crisps yourself without or with very little fat.