Your homemade ravioli filling is important, but it’s really the dough that will make or break your homemade ravioli.

Tip: If you’re going down the traditional route and making your pasta by hand, have a look at our article on how to make the perfect pasta from scratch. Make sure you leave yourself enough time for kneading. Using your hands, you’ll be able to feel how your dough is developing, adapting your method as you go.

For our ravioli dough recipe, you can use a classic pasta dough. For the best results, try a mix of durum semolina and all-purpose flour. The ingredients you will need to make 11 oz. of pasta are:

290g semolina

70g all-purpose flour

1 egg

75ml water

Hoping to make a delicious vegan homemade ravioli? All you’ll need to create an egg-free dough is: