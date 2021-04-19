  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 4 Min

    Homemade ravioli: Learn how to make ravioli from scratch

     

    There’s nothing quite like eating a ravioli recipe from scratch. Fresh, springy, and delicious, homemade ravioli is a hearty mealtime winner. The best part is, it doesn’t have to be difficult to make when you have the right tools on hand. Whether you’re the proud owner of a pasta maker or not, get ready for a gastronomic revelation with our simple guide for how to make ravioli pasta from scratch. Why buy ready-made ravioli when making homemade ravioli is this easy – and delicious?

     

    The only difficult thing about learning how to make fresh ravioli is knowing when you’ve made enough – hint: when it comes to homemade ravioli, enough is never enough! It’s simply too good. Now that you’ve been warned, here’s a classic homemade ravioli recipe to get you started, with some added suggestions for fun fillings.

    How to make fresh ravioli: Making homemade ravioli by hand or machine

     

    From measuring the ingredients to watching the perfect pasta be extruded from your pasta maker, making fresh pasta can be a wonderfully relaxing pastime to enjoy with the whole family. Whether by hand or by machine, the first step in learning how to make homemade ravioli is good dough. So, let’s get to it!

    Your guide to a classic ravioli dough recipe

     

    Your homemade ravioli filling is important, but it’s really the dough that will make or break your homemade ravioli.

     

    Tip: If you’re going down the traditional route and making your pasta by hand, have a look at our article on how to make the perfect pasta from scratch. Make sure you leave yourself enough time for kneading. Using your hands, you’ll be able to feel how your dough is developing, adapting your method as you go.

     

    For our ravioli dough recipe, you can use a classic pasta dough. For the best results, try a mix of durum semolina and all-purpose flour. The ingredients you will need to make 11 oz. of pasta are:

     

    • 290g semolina
    • 70g all-purpose flour
    • 1 egg
    • 75ml water

     

    Hoping to make a delicious vegan homemade ravioli? All you’ll need to create an egg-free dough is:

     

    • 270g flour
    • 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
    • 120ml water
    • 2 pinches of salt

    How to make ravioli using a pasta maker

     

    Using a pasta maker is one sure-fire way of getting thin, even pasta sheets every time. Simply follow these steps:

     

    1. Add your flour to the machine. On most machines, you’ll usually add the dry ingredients before the wet, but check your manufacturer’s guidelines just in case.
    2. Close the lid and select the correct programme. Check the correct programme for the model you’re using, suited to the pasta shape you’re trying to achieve.
    3. Slowly pour your wet ingredients into the dry mix. Then simply watch your pasta maker get to work.

     

    Did you know? A Philips Pasta Maker does the work for you, giving you perfect pasta in as little as 10 minutes. For extra ease and simplicity when making your homemade ravioli, use the attachment for lasagne sheets. It also comes with a dumpling shaping disc to cut out your ravioli shapes.

      How to make ravioli pasta by hand

       

      A little more time and elbow grease is required without a pasta maker, but you can get great results with the following steps:

       

      1. Measure out your flour into a pile. Always us a clean surface. Create a well in the centre and add your egg yolk.
      2. Mix the flour and egg. Use your hands to mix well, until the ingredients come together.
      3. Fold additional flour into your dough. You need to work it vigorously to increase its elasticity. Take care to avoid your dough drying out, and ensure you only knead the dough for around 10 minutes maximum. Remember: knead with gusto!
      4. Tightly wrap your dough up in plastic. Allow it to rest for at least an hour, before rolling it out to at least half an inch in thickness.
      5. Now you’re ready to cut your ravioli. Before you’re finished, however, you’ll need a tasty ravioli filling recipe. Read on for two simple recipes for delicious fillings.

       

      Aside from how simple it can be, the best thing about homemade ravioli is just how versatile it is. Get creative and hone your skills with our pasta-making tips. If you avoid gluten, don’t panic! Have a look at our excellent gluten-free pasta suggestions.

      How to make ravioli filling: Two easy recipes

       

      Now you’ve whipped up a batch of homemade ravioli, it’s time to make the extra tasty fillings. Have a look at how to make ravioli filling with our two simple recipes.

       

      Spinach and ricotta: A classic ravioli filling recipe

       

      Spinach and ricotta are a match made in heaven, especially when it comes to a homemade ravioli filling!

       

      Ingredients:

       

      • 310g fresh spinach
      • 250g ricotta cheese
      • 50g parmesan cheese (freshly grated)

       

      Method:

       

      1. To make the filling, finely chop the spinach.
      2. After straining your ricotta for a few minutes, combine the spinach with your cheeses. Mix thoroughly.
      3. Form into small balls and place them on the flat surface of the pasta.
      4. Brush the edges of the pasta with a little water or egg, then layer a second sheet over the top.
      5. Cut into individual pieces and use a fork to press down and seal the edges.

       

      Stilton and walnut: An alternative ravioli filling recipe

       

      The creamy crunch of this tangy ravioli filling recipe is sure to be a dinner party hit.

       

      Ingredients:

       

      • 100g sugar
      • ½ cup water
      • 200g walnuts finely chopped
      • 250g stilton or blue cheese
      • 1 tbsp olive oil

       

      Method:

       

      1. Place the sugar and water into the pan and bring to a boil.
      2. Add the walnuts, cook briefly and then drain.
      3. Combine the walnuts, stilton and olive oil and stir.
      4. Then shape into balls and, as before, place them on the flat surface of the pasta.
      5. Brush the edges of the pasta with a little water or egg, then layer a second sheet over the top.
      6. Cut into individual pieces and use a fork to press down and seal the edges.

       

      These are just two of the many homemade ravioli recipes out there. The best thing about your ravioli, is that you can follow this ravioli dough recipe and then simply freeze once it’s been cut into shapes. You’ll soon build up a store of homemade ravioli for quick and easy – but super satisfying – dinners.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.