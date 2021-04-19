Search terms
There’s nothing quite like eating a ravioli recipe from scratch. Fresh, springy, and delicious, homemade ravioli is a hearty mealtime winner. The best part is, it doesn’t have to be difficult to make when you have the right tools on hand. Whether you’re the proud owner of a pasta maker or not, get ready for a gastronomic revelation with our simple guide for how to make ravioli pasta from scratch. Why buy ready-made ravioli when making homemade ravioli is this easy – and delicious?
The only difficult thing about learning how to make fresh ravioli is knowing when you’ve made enough – hint: when it comes to homemade ravioli, enough is never enough! It’s simply too good. Now that you’ve been warned, here’s a classic homemade ravioli recipe to get you started, with some added suggestions for fun fillings.
From measuring the ingredients to watching the perfect pasta be extruded from your pasta maker, making fresh pasta can be a wonderfully relaxing pastime to enjoy with the whole family. Whether by hand or by machine, the first step in learning how to make homemade ravioli is good dough. So, let’s get to it!
Your homemade ravioli filling is important, but it’s really the dough that will make or break your homemade ravioli.
Tip: If you’re going down the traditional route and making your pasta by hand, have a look at our article on how to make the perfect pasta from scratch. Make sure you leave yourself enough time for kneading. Using your hands, you’ll be able to feel how your dough is developing, adapting your method as you go.
For our ravioli dough recipe, you can use a classic pasta dough. For the best results, try a mix of durum semolina and all-purpose flour. The ingredients you will need to make 11 oz. of pasta are:
Hoping to make a delicious vegan homemade ravioli? All you’ll need to create an egg-free dough is:
Using a pasta maker is one sure-fire way of getting thin, even pasta sheets every time. Simply follow these steps:
Did you know? A Philips Pasta Maker does the work for you, giving you perfect pasta in as little as 10 minutes. For extra ease and simplicity when making your homemade ravioli, use the attachment for lasagne sheets. It also comes with a dumpling shaping disc to cut out your ravioli shapes.
A little more time and elbow grease is required without a pasta maker, but you can get great results with the following steps:
Aside from how simple it can be, the best thing about homemade ravioli is just how versatile it is. Get creative and hone your skills with our pasta-making tips. If you avoid gluten, don’t panic! Have a look at our excellent gluten-free pasta suggestions.
Now you’ve whipped up a batch of homemade ravioli, it’s time to make the extra tasty fillings. Have a look at how to make ravioli filling with our two simple recipes.
Spinach and ricotta: A classic ravioli filling recipe
Spinach and ricotta are a match made in heaven, especially when it comes to a homemade ravioli filling!
Ingredients:
Method:
Stilton and walnut: An alternative ravioli filling recipe
The creamy crunch of this tangy ravioli filling recipe is sure to be a dinner party hit.
Ingredients:
Method:
These are just two of the many homemade ravioli recipes out there. The best thing about your ravioli, is that you can follow this ravioli dough recipe and then simply freeze once it’s been cut into shapes. You’ll soon build up a store of homemade ravioli for quick and easy – but super satisfying – dinners.