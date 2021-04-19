Search terms
Ramen is only continuing to grow in popularity and knowing how to make ramen noodles from scratch is a skill guaranteed to have your friends and family coming back for more! Inspired by traditional Japanese ramen noodle recipes passed down from generation to generation, we’re going to cover everything you need to know about how to prepare ramen, including the easiest way to make homemade ramen noodles.
Fresh and homemade ramen noodles taste so much better than dried noodles and, thanks to pasta makers, they really don’t take much work. If you have enough time on your hands, simply follow our simple guide for how to make your own noodles by hand.
Because these fresh ramen noodles taste so good, you can enjoy them as a full dish in their own right – this is sufficient as a main meal for one or two people. Alternatively, you can enjoy this ramen recipe as a delicious side dish for three to four people.
With the Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker, close the lid and turn on the machine, before selecting Program 1 and adding your water through the opening in the lid. The noodles will appear after approximately three minutes. Watch them extrude from the machine before cutting them to your preferred length! Add to the pot, and you can start enjoying homemade ramen in as little as 10 minutes.
Now you know how to make ramen noodles, you can learn how to combine other ingredients to make a well-balanced, tasty dish. Read on for our super simple guide to creating a basic miso ramen dish to serve two people.
Customise your homemade ramen soup with additional ingredients such as chives, red onion, peppers, different kinds of meat or mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted peanuts... the list is endless! In addition to miso, other popular ramen noodles recipes include shio, which is mainly salt-based, and shoyu, which is mainly soy-sauce based. There is also the tonkotsu ramen soup recipe, which is a broth made from pork bones. Whatever your taste buds may crave, there really is a ramen recipe out there to suit everyone.
Tip: The Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker comes with its own recipe book filled with over 20 recipes designed to get your creative juices flowing, and your noodle skills wowing.