  • 2 year warranty

  • 45 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Reading time: 4 Min

    How to make your own homemade ramen noodles

     

    Ramen is only continuing to grow in popularity and knowing how to make ramen noodles from scratch is a skill guaranteed to have your friends and family coming back for more! Inspired by traditional Japanese ramen noodle recipes passed down from generation to generation, we’re going to cover everything you need to know about how to prepare ramen, including the easiest way to make homemade ramen noodles.

    How to make ramen: A simple guide to fresh ramen noodles

     

    Fresh and homemade ramen noodles taste so much better than dried noodles and, thanks to pasta makers, they really don’t take much work. If you have enough time on your hands, simply follow our simple guide for how to make your own noodles by hand.

     

    To make 125g of noodles, here’s what you’ll need:

     

    • 255g bread flour
    • A pinch of salt
    • 85ml water

     

    Because these fresh ramen noodles taste so good, you can enjoy them as a full dish in their own right – this is sufficient as a main meal for one or two people. Alternatively, you can enjoy this ramen recipe as a delicious side dish for three to four people.

     

    1. Simply open the lid of your pasta maker and add the flour and salt before slowly pouring in the water. If you’re making your ramen by hand, you can feel if the consistency is too wet or too dry.
    2. Once you’ve kneaded your dough and allowed it to rest, roll it out extra thin and cut it into noodle ribbons.

     

    With the Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker, close the lid and turn on the machine, before selecting Program 1 and adding your water through the opening in the lid. The noodles will appear after approximately three minutes. Watch them extrude from the machine before cutting them to your preferred length! Add to the pot, and you can start enjoying homemade ramen in as little as 10 minutes.

    What you need

    Viva Collection

    Pasta and noodle maker

    HR2332/11
    • Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it Fresh, quick pasta the way you like it
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      HR2332/11
      ??????

      An easy ramen soup recipe

       

      Now you know how to make ramen noodles, you can learn how to combine other ingredients to make a well-balanced, tasty dish. Read on for our super simple guide to creating a basic miso ramen dish to serve two people.

       

      Ingredients:

       

      • 125g ramen noodles
      • 1 large egg boiled
      • 825ml of water plus 2 tsp. of dashi granules
      • 3-4 tbsp white miso paste
      • Light soy sauce and chili oil to taste
      • 100g corn kernels
      • 1 narutomaki (Japanese fish cake)
      • 1 spring onion, finely chopped
      • Roasted seaweed, sliced in strips

       

      Method:

       

      1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add a pinch of salt.
      2. In a separate pan, boil the water and add the dashi, allowing it simmer for 2 minutes.
      3. Next, add the miso paste and light soy sauce/chili oil.
      4. Cook the noodles in the original pan, then divide into serving bowls.
      5. Top your homemade ramen with half a hard-boiled egg, the narutomaki, corn kernels and chopped spring onion, before pouring the miso soup into a bowl and garnishing with roasted seaweed.

       

      Customise your homemade ramen soup with additional ingredients such as chives, red onion, peppers, different kinds of meat or mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted peanuts... the list is endless! In addition to miso, other popular ramen noodles recipes include shio, which is mainly salt-based, and shoyu, which is mainly soy-sauce based. There is also the tonkotsu ramen soup recipe, which is a broth made from pork bones. Whatever your taste buds may crave, there really is a ramen recipe out there to suit everyone.

       

      Tip: The Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker comes with its own recipe book filled with over 20 recipes designed to get your creative juices flowing, and your noodle skills wowing.

      You may like

      See all articles

      Discover more

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      A welcome gift of 15% off*

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.