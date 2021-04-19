Fresh and homemade ramen noodles taste so much better than dried noodles and, thanks to pasta makers, they really don’t take much work. If you have enough time on your hands, simply follow our simple guide for how to make your own noodles by hand.

To make 125g of noodles, here’s what you’ll need:

255g bread flour

A pinch of salt

85ml water

Because these fresh ramen noodles taste so good, you can enjoy them as a full dish in their own right – this is sufficient as a main meal for one or two people. Alternatively, you can enjoy this ramen recipe as a delicious side dish for three to four people.

Simply open the lid of your pasta maker and add the flour and salt before slowly pouring in the water. If you’re making your ramen by hand, you can feel if the consistency is too wet or too dry. Once you’ve kneaded your dough and allowed it to rest, roll it out extra thin and cut it into noodle ribbons.

With the Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker, close the lid and turn on the machine, before selecting Program 1 and adding your water through the opening in the lid. The noodles will appear after approximately three minutes. Watch them extrude from the machine before cutting them to your preferred length! Add to the pot, and you can start enjoying homemade ramen in as little as 10 minutes.