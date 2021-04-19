  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 6 Min

    Gluten-free pasta recipe: Your guide to how to make gluten-free pasta or noodles

     

    Whether you’re intolerant to gluten – a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley – or you’ve decided to go gluten-free, there’s no need to restrict your pasta choices. Thanks to the availability of gluten-free flour, you can enjoy homemade gluten-free pasta and noodles. Here’s how to make gluten-free pasta and noodles without the hassle – and in minimal time.

    Gluten-free fresh pasta ingredients

     

    Whether you’re using your hands or a machine, the great thing about a gluten free pasta recipe is the amount of flavour options available. Why not give your gluten-free pasta dough a kick using a quinoa or buckwheat flour recipe, or simply add carrot juice or spinach to the mix? These are all tasty, as well as gluten-free.

     

    With a little extra kneading, your gluten-free ingredients can be just as easily incorporated into homemade pasta dough. Have a look at our article on how to make a fabulous pasta dough – you simply need to remember to substitute the ingredients for gluten-free alternatives!

     

    Top tip: By using a pasta machine with automatic mixing, you can easily add different ingredients to your gluten-free pasta dough by simply pouring them directly into the machine.

    How to make gluten-free pasta: 3 easy methods

     

    Gluten-free fresh pasta isn’t always easy to find at the store. So, if it’s your preferred pasta – or you have dietary restrictions – it’s certainly worth knowing how to make gluten-free pasta. Besides, homemade pasta always tastes that much more special. This homemade gluten-free pasta recipe can be made either by hand or with a machine that does the hard work for you! As with traditional pasta, gluten-free starts with a good dough.

     

    If you don’t have the time to enjoy making your gluten-free pasta dough recipe by hand, the Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker ensures a speedy and easy process, leaving you with a gluten-free pasta dough in as little as 10 minutes. The great thing about this pasta maker is the different shaping discs which allow you to make pasta shapes in all different colours and flavours for all sorts of delicious dishes.

    Our simple gluten-free pasta dough recipe

     

    When you make your own gluten-free pasta, the main difference is that you’ll need an additional thickener. We recommend using xanthan gum which can be found in most supermarkets.

     

    Ingredients:

     

    • 315g gluten-free flour
    • 2 tsp xanthan gum
    • 1 tsp kosher salt
    • 5 eggs

     

    Method:

     

    1. Always add the xanthan gum to your dough mix at the same time as your gluten-free flour.
    2. Simply mix your gluten-free flour with the xanthan gum, before forming a well and adding your egg.
    3. To prevent your dough from drying out, add extra water when needed. You’ll want to achieve the same elasticity as a dough that contains gluten.
    4. Knead the dough for around 10 minutes maximum until it reaches the right consistency.
    5. Once your dough is kneaded, put it in a sealed plastic bag and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.
    6. Once your dough has rested, you can then make it into pasta shapes.

      3 handy tips for making homemade gluten-free pasta

       

      Now you know how, making your own gluten-free pasta dough should be easy. However, be sure to bear these extra tips in mind.

       

      • If you avoid coconut flour, almond flour or white rice flour, the type of flour you choose for your gluten-free fresh pasta is entirely up to you. A pre-mixed flour, quinoa flour or buckwheat is usually best.
      • To turn this into a gluten-free vegan pasta dough recipe, remove eggs from the mix. It’s a great option if you’re trying to cut down on animal products, or if you’re cooking for vegan friends and family. Just keep in mind that you may need to use some additional water in your dough mix to stop it from drying out.
      • You can make your own gluten-free pasta in your Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker as you would any other kind of pasta. Simply add your gluten-free flour to your machine, choose between two different programs and then slowly pour in the liquid through the opening of the lid. It will taste just as delicious as any other great pasta dish!

      How to make gluten-free noodles

       

      Once you’ve mastered your gluten-free pasta dough, why not try gluten-free udon noodles?

       

      1. Follow steps 1-5 above.
      2. After kneading and proving, you’ll want to roll out your dough extra thin, cutting it into wide ribbons to form your udon noodles.
      3. Alternatively, if you’re using a pasta maker, simply select your desired program.

       

      Tip: The Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker doesn’t stop at pasta! You can draw inspiration from its recipe book with over 20 different noodle and pasta dishes.

      How to make gluten-free pasta dough using beetroot

       

      Now that you’ve mastered gluten-free pasta and noodles, why not mix things up by adding different ingredients to your pasta dough. Gluten-free beet pasta is both a culinary and visual feast. Beetroot gives the pasta a fantastic colour, making it a great option for dinner parties when you really want to impress.

       

      Method:

       

      1. Bring a large pan of water to a boil and add your washed and trimmed beetroot.
      2. Cook for around ¾ hour or until the beetroots are soft.
      3. Once cooled, peel your beetroots, and use either a hand-blender or food processer to purée until smooth.
      4. After adding your dry ingredients to the pasta maker, mix your beetroot purée into your gluten-free pasta dough to create this eye-popping dish.
      5. If you’re making your pasta by hand, add the purée to the dough when you mix in the egg and flour. Knead thoroughly to work the beetroot into the dough. As you go along, you’ll be able to feel if the consistency is too wet and whether more flour is needed.

       

      With the right equipment, it really is this quick and easy to make three different gluten-free dishes. The versatility of the pasta maker will ensure your gluten-free fresh pasta and gluten-free noodles are just as delicious as their originals!

