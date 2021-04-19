Whether you’re using your hands or a machine, the great thing about a gluten free pasta recipe is the amount of flavour options available. Why not give your gluten-free pasta dough a kick using a quinoa or buckwheat flour recipe, or simply add carrot juice or spinach to the mix? These are all tasty, as well as gluten-free.

With a little extra kneading, your gluten-free ingredients can be just as easily incorporated into homemade pasta dough. Have a look at our article on how to make a fabulous pasta dough – you simply need to remember to substitute the ingredients for gluten-free alternatives!

Top tip: By using a pasta machine with automatic mixing, you can easily add different ingredients to your gluten-free pasta dough by simply pouring them directly into the machine.