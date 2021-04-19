Search terms
Whether you’re intolerant to gluten – a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley – or you’ve decided to go gluten-free, there’s no need to restrict your pasta choices. Thanks to the availability of gluten-free flour, you can enjoy homemade gluten-free pasta and noodles. Here’s how to make gluten-free pasta and noodles without the hassle – and in minimal time.
Whether you’re using your hands or a machine, the great thing about a gluten free pasta recipe is the amount of flavour options available. Why not give your gluten-free pasta dough a kick using a quinoa or buckwheat flour recipe, or simply add carrot juice or spinach to the mix? These are all tasty, as well as gluten-free.
With a little extra kneading, your gluten-free ingredients can be just as easily incorporated into homemade pasta dough. Have a look at our article on how to make a fabulous pasta dough – you simply need to remember to substitute the ingredients for gluten-free alternatives!
Top tip: By using a pasta machine with automatic mixing, you can easily add different ingredients to your gluten-free pasta dough by simply pouring them directly into the machine.
Gluten-free fresh pasta isn’t always easy to find at the store. So, if it’s your preferred pasta – or you have dietary restrictions – it’s certainly worth knowing how to make gluten-free pasta. Besides, homemade pasta always tastes that much more special. This homemade gluten-free pasta recipe can be made either by hand or with a machine that does the hard work for you! As with traditional pasta, gluten-free starts with a good dough.
If you don’t have the time to enjoy making your gluten-free pasta dough recipe by hand, the Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker ensures a speedy and easy process, leaving you with a gluten-free pasta dough in as little as 10 minutes. The great thing about this pasta maker is the different shaping discs which allow you to make pasta shapes in all different colours and flavours for all sorts of delicious dishes.
When you make your own gluten-free pasta, the main difference is that you’ll need an additional thickener. We recommend using xanthan gum which can be found in most supermarkets.
Now you know how, making your own gluten-free pasta dough should be easy. However, be sure to bear these extra tips in mind.
Once you’ve mastered your gluten-free pasta dough, why not try gluten-free udon noodles?
Tip: The Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker doesn’t stop at pasta! You can draw inspiration from its recipe book with over 20 different noodle and pasta dishes.
Now that you’ve mastered gluten-free pasta and noodles, why not mix things up by adding different ingredients to your pasta dough. Gluten-free beet pasta is both a culinary and visual feast. Beetroot gives the pasta a fantastic colour, making it a great option for dinner parties when you really want to impress.
With the right equipment, it really is this quick and easy to make three different gluten-free dishes. The versatility of the pasta maker will ensure your gluten-free fresh pasta and gluten-free noodles are just as delicious as their originals!