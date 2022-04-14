Search terms
In one touch you can prepare 5 popular fresh beans coffee recipes. From classic espresso, regular black coffee, cappuccino, latte macchiato, to iced coffee with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available. At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*
At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives. LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in as less then 10 seconds under the tap or in the dishwasher. * Philips is not offering automatic cleaning of the LatteGo as it still needs complementary cleaning.
At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives. LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in as less then 10 seconds under the tap or in the dishwasher.
* Philips is not offering automatic cleaning of the LatteGo as it still needs complementary cleaning.
Enjoy 6 hot & refreshing drinks. From classic espresso, regular black coffee, cappuccino, latte macchiato, to a perfectly brewed Iced Coffee. Hot water for tea is also available for avid tea drinkers.
Easily select your favorite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with colored icons. Adjust your coffee your way: choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.
Easily select your favorite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with colored icons.
Adjust your coffee your way: choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.
Quietly prepare aromatic coffee thanks to our industry-leading SilentBrew technology, which uses sound shielding and quiet grinding to create a pleasant coffee making experience (Certified by Quiet Mark).
Bring out the full ﬂavor of your coﬀee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.
Bring out the full ﬂavor of your coﬀee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.
Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine with easy instructions from the Coffee+ app. Feel inspired and experiment with café style coffee recipes using the app's step-by-step instructions.
By changing the ﬁlter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups**, while enjoying your coffee with clear and puriﬁed water.
** If the filter has been replaced eight times. Replacement interval depends on the coffee variants chosen and the number of times the machine has been rinsed/cleaned.
For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic clean.
The milk holder has a maximum capacity of 0.265 liters. This means that you can make 1 cappuccino, 2 cappuccinos or 1 latte macchiato without having to refill the milk.
On the holder you can see different icons. These display the type of drink and the number of drinks.
There are icons for 1 cappuccino, 2 cappuccinos and 1 latte macchiato.
Yes, LatteGo can be stored in the refrigerator. Put the storage lid on before putting LatteGo in the fridge.
Tip: You can choose a quick cleaner from the device's menu so you can quickly clean and keep it clean before storage in the fridge.
Yes, by replacing the filter at the request of the machine, you do not have to descale up to 5000 cups* of your machine and you get clear and pure water.
* Based on 8 times the filter replaced as indicated by the machine. The actual number of cups depends on the chosen coffee variants and on rinsing and cleaning.
Yes, the revolutionary LatteGo is designed to deliver good performance with various types of milk.
The result of the milk foam depends on the percentage of fat and protein of the milk. We recommend to use barista or professional version of the milk brand that you are using to achieve the best result.
Adjust the strength, length, and quantity of milk froth of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. You can also adjust the coffee temperature* to your own preference. Easily choose from three different settings.
*Specific types only
Espresso, coffee, ice coffee, cappuccino, latte macchiato and hot water.
LatteGo has been tested 600 washes in the dishwasher (every day in the dishwasher for 2 years). This did not affect performance.
Our industry-leading SilentBrew technology uses sound shielding and quiet grinding to create a pleasant coffee making experience. Certified by Quiet Mark.
Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine with onboarding and guidance from the Coffee+ app. Feel inspired and experiment with café style coffee recipes using the app's step-by-step instructions.
The coffee+ app is not connected to the appliance.
EP5446/70
