At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives. LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in as less then 10 seconds under the tap or in the dishwasher.

* Philips is not offering automatic cleaning of the LatteGo as it still needs complementary cleaning.​