Garment steamers

Lay clothes flat or hang them on the door. Steam&Go Plus quickly de-wrinkles and refreshes them. Use upright to steam hanging clothes, lay clothes flat to treat cuffs, collars or stubborn creases.
For quick touch-ups
with no ironing board needed
For longer ironing sessions
with an ironing board
De-wrinkle and refresh
delicate garments
Good ironing results
on every fabric
For single garments
Small water tank
For a big pile of clothes
Bigger water tank
Perfect for travelling
Light and compact design
Perfect at home
Bigger size and and weight
To help you get the most out of your Steam&Go Plus handheld steamer, we've included some extra accessories inside the box.
Your steamer also has a detachable water tank. Pull off to fill under the tap.
The brush attachment opens the fabric fibres for better steam penetration. It’s especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirt and pills.
No matter where the power is or how high the clothes are hanging, Steam&Go Plus handheld steamer has a longer cord to reach every part.
Safely store your steamer after use or for when travelling.
Using the right type of water will help prolong the life of your Philips Garment Steamer or Steam Iron. Here are some tips and tricks:
Both are designed to be used with tap water. If you live in an area with hard water, though, limescale may build up quickly
If this is the case, try using distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water can be used too).
Do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they unsafe but they may also cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steamer or iron.
To fragrance your clothes, instead try:
• Using perfumed washing softener in your wash
• Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
• Spritzing your garment with perfumed water after ironing or steaming
Using your Philips Garment Steamer does not replace a full washing cycle, but can help you refresh your clothes between washes, helping you to extend the time between washes. Not only is this good for the life of your clothes but it’s good for the environment too.
There are other benefits too. Steaming with a Philips Garment Care Steamer removes odours and kills 99.9% of bacteria, leaving clothes fresh, healthy and ready to wear.
SmartFlow Heated Plate technology means that the steam plate on certain Philips Garment steamers heats up to an optimal temperature that is safe for all fabrics and prevents wet spots. The heated steam plate helps to press the fabric while steaming horizontally and provides even better steaming results*.
* Compared to Philips Steam&Go GC310 and GC320; without SmartFlow heated plate.
Steam&Go Plus
GC362/86
Philips shop price£65.00*
Handheld garment steamer
StyleTouch Pure
GC442/67
Philips shop price£100.00*
Garment Steamer
EasyTouch Plus
GC524/66
Philips shop price£95.00*
Garment Steamer
Power
Continuous steam (g/min)
Calc clean system
Soleplate
Watertank capacity
Storage
Powercord length
Accessories
