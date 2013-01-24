Home
    Garment Steamers
    Philips Steam&Go Plus handheld garment steamer, GC362/86

    Garment steamers

    Goodbye creases.
    Hello style.

    Philips Steam&Go Plus handheld garment steamer

    GC362/86

    Ready to heat up in just 45 seconds, Steam&Go handheld garment steamer quickly de-wrinkles and refreshes all your clothes.

    Steam vertically or horizontally, no ironing board needed

    Use on all your delicates - worry free

    Removes odour and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

    Steam&Go handheld garment steamer uses continuous steam to keeps clothes fresh and reduces the need for washing or dry cleaning. A garment steamer is not an iron and therefore will not have the same results as an iron, especially on thick cotton or linen shirts.
    Philips handheld steamer GC362/86
    
    • Free delivery now on all orders
    • 30 days return guarantee
    • 2 year warranty on electricals
    • Pay in 3 monthly installments, interest free, select Klarna at checkout
    
    Suggested retail price: £65.00
    * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

    Steam&Go Plus

    
    

    Steam vertically or horizontally, no ironing board needed

     

    Lay clothes flat or hang them on the door. Steam&Go Plus quickly de-wrinkles and refreshes them. Use upright to steam hanging clothes, lay clothes flat to treat cuffs, collars or stubborn creases.

    Use on all your delicates - worry free  

     

    This portable handheld steamer can be used on all ironable fabrics including delicates, with no risk of scorching or burning. It’s also great for tricky-to-iron items and quick touch-ups.

    Discover how steam treats each fabric
    Wrinkle release
    Easy to use
    Bacteria removal

    Cotton

    Cotton

    1 dot rating
    1 dot rating
    4 dots rating

    Cotton blend

    Cotton blend

    3 dots rating
    2 dots rating
    4 dots rating

    Synthetic

    Synthetic

    4 dots rating
    3 dots rating
    4 dots rating

    Jeans

    Jeans

    2 dots rating
    2 dots rating
    4 dots rating

    Silk

    Silk

    4 dots rating
    4 dots rating
    4 dots rating

    Wool

    Wool

    4 dots rating
    3 dots rating
    4 dots rating

    Removes odour and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

     

    Steam&Go Plus does more than keep your clothes looking their best. It removes odour and bacteria to keep them fresh, hygienic and looking newer for longer.

     

    * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

    Travel friendly and convenient

     

    Compact, comfortable and easy to use, Steam&Go Plus is easy to store and small enough to pack and use on the go.

    A garment steamer is not an iron...

    The difference between garment steamers and irons
    Steamers
    Traditional irons
    Ease of use

    For quick touch-ups

    with no ironing board needed

    For longer ironing sessions

    with an ironing board
    Type of garment

    De-wrinkle and refresh

    delicate garments

    Good ironing results

    on every fabric
    Number of items

    For single garments

    Small water tank

    For a big pile of clothes

    Bigger water tank
    Size

    Perfect for travelling

    Light and compact design

    Perfect at home

    Bigger size and and weight

    Discover the Steam&Go Plus

    Discover all about Steam&Go Plus, GC362 video

    What’s in the box?

    Handheld garment steamer

    To help you get the most out of your Steam&Go Plus handheld steamer, we've included some extra accessories inside the box.

     

    Your steamer also has a detachable water tank. Pull off to fill under the tap.

    Brush for thicker fabrics

     

    The brush attachment opens the fabric fibres for better steam penetration. It’s especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirt and pills.

    2.5 m cord for longer reach

     

    No matter where the power is or how high the clothes are hanging, Steam&Go Plus handheld steamer has a longer cord to reach every part.

    Heat-resistant bag for easy storage

     

    Safely store your steamer after use or for when travelling.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Can I replace my iron with a steamer?
    A garment steamer is not an iron, so it won’t give you the same results especially on thick cotton or linen shirts.  Instead, a garment steamer is ideal for de-wrinkling thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs, such as pleated skirts.  It is also great for touching up and refreshing all kinds of garments, including woolens and jackets. That said, if you want to live life ironing-board free, you’ll be sure to get good results by just using your new Philips Garment Steamer.
    Is my Philips Garment Steamer safe for use on all garments?
    Yes, your Philips Garment Steamer is safe and suitable for use on all ironable garments. There’s no risk of scorching or burning.
    What type of water should I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?

    Using the right type of water will help prolong the life of your Philips Garment Steamer or Steam Iron. Here are some tips and tricks:

     

    Both are designed to be used with tap water. If you live in an area with hard water, though, limescale may build up quickly

    If this is the case, try using distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water can be used too).

    Do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they unsafe but they may also cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steamer or iron.

     

    To fragrance your clothes, instead try:

    • Using perfumed washing softener in your wash

    • Using essential oils (aromas) during washing

    • Spritzing your garment with perfumed water after ironing or steaming
    Can using Philips Garment Steamer replace a washing cycle?

    Using your Philips Garment Steamer does not replace a full washing cycle, but can help you refresh your clothes between washes, helping you to extend the time between washes. Not only is this good for the life of your clothes but it’s good for the environment too.

    There are other benefits too. Steaming with a Philips Garment Care Steamer removes odours and kills 99.9% of bacteria, leaving clothes fresh, healthy and ready to wear.
    Is it safe to touch my garment with my steamer?
    To de-wrinkle your clothes effectively, hold the plate of your Philips Garment Care Steamer against your clothes. Don’t worry about this damaging your garments. The hot plate is specially designed for this. It will not burn or leave wet spots and can be pressed directly against any item of clothing that needs steaming.
    What is Smartflow Heated Plate technology?

    SmartFlow Heated Plate technology means that the steam plate on certain Philips Garment steamers heats up to an optimal temperature that is safe for all fabrics and prevents wet spots. The heated steam plate helps to press the fabric while steaming horizontally and provides even better steaming results*.

     

    * Compared to Philips Steam&Go GC310 and GC320; without SmartFlow heated plate.

    Compare Steam&Go Plus with our other garment steamers

    GC362/86

    Steam&Go Plus

    GC362/86

    Philips shop price
£65.00*
    £65.00*
    Handheld garment steamer
    Compare features
    GC442/67

    StyleTouch Pure

    GC442/67

    Philips shop price
£100.00*
    £100.00*
    Garment Steamer
    Compare features
    GC524/66

    EasyTouch Plus

    GC524/66

    Philips shop price
£95.00*
    £95.00*
    Garment Steamer
    Compare features

    Power
    • 1300W
    • 1500W
    • 1600W

    Continuous steam (g/min)
    • Up to 24g/min
    • Up to 30g/min
    • Up to 32g/min
    • 5 steam settings for different fabrics

    Calc clean system

    • -

    Soleplate
    • Smart heated plate
    • One temperature setting – safe on delicates
    • Smart heated plate
    • One temperature setting – safe on delicates
    • Plastic
    • Safe on delicates

    Watertank capacity
    • 70 ml detachable
    • 1 garment per fill
    • 200 ml
    • 2-3 garments per fill
    • 1600 ml detachable
    • 15-20 garments per fill

    Storage
    • Compact for easy storage in a drawer or suitcase
    • Self-standing ready to go on the dressing table
    • Retractable stand for easier storage

    Powercord length
    • 2.5m
    • 2m
    • 2.5m

    Accessories
    • Brush for thicker fabrics
    • Heat-resistant storage bag
    • Glove for extra protection
    • Brush for thicker fabrics
    • StyleMat Support
    • Brush & pleat maker
    • Adjustable pole
    • Hanger with trouser clips
    • StyleBoard support
    • Glove for extra protection
    * Suggested retail price
    Explore all garment steamers

