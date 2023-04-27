Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving
system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it
precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without
cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.
Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Dual SteelPrecision Blades
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades
catch hair growing in different directions. With 7
million cutting motions per minute, for efficient
shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort
Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophilic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.
Power Adapt Sensor
The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density
500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting
power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on
a dense beard.
Built with quality and planet in mind
Engineered for strength, designed with purpose
We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.
Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty²
Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.
Get closer, with perfect skin comfort
Our innovative shaver cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, with skin comfort powered by AI.
Male Grooming App
Enhance your shave with the GroomTribe app
Fine-tune shaving modes and settings, use real-time guidance for efficiency in shaving technique, and track shaver status and accessory health.