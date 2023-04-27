Search terms

    Man shaving
    493 reviews

    i9000

    Perfect close shave and skin comfort

    This product is discontinued
    World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand¹

    A new﻿ level of closeness

    Skin-level closeness

    Triple-action blades comfortably lift the hair before shaving at skin-level

    Skin level close shave

    Philips i9000, our premium shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas.

    Clean shave that lasts longer

    Triple-action blades comfortably lift the hair before shaving at skin-level.

    Gentle

    Reduced skin irritation from fewer shaving strokes

    3 individual flexing heads hug even the most difficult facial & neck contours reaching all hairs.

    Effortless

    Effortlessly shave multiple beard lengths

    Extra strong DualSteel Precision blades deliver a close shave even on thick 1, 3 and 7-day beards.

    Triple Action Lift&Cut System

    Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.

    Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

    Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

    Dual SteelPrecision Blades

    Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

    50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort

    Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophilic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.

    Power Adapt Sensor

    The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on a dense beard.

    Built with quality and planet in mind

    Engineered for strength, designed with purpose

    We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.

    i9000 shaver

    Built to​ last with up to a 5-year warranty²

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

    Get closer, with perfect skin comfort

    Our innovative shaver cuts hair at skin-level for long-lasting closeness, with skin comfort powered by AI.

    A hand holding a razor and next to it a display of the Male Grooming App

    Male Grooming App

    Enhance your shave with the GroomTribe app

    Fine-tune shaving modes and settings, use real-time guidance for efficiency in shaving technique, and track shaver status and accessory health.

    Learn more about shaving

    Reviews

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
    ² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
    * vs. predecessor
    ** vs. coating with no beads
    *** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
    **** vs. water in cartridge

    * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

