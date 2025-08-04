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The advanced 360° flexing head adapts to the shape of your head, while the PowerAdapt Sensor automatically adjusts the head shaver's performance based on hair density, delivering a smooth shave with minimal effort.
Designed for a gentle, comfortable shave, the Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series maintains skin contact with 36 ComfortCut blades and advanced SkinProtection technology to ensure a close, even cut in any direction, avoiding discomfort and irritation.
The ergonomic, non-slip grip makes this bald head shaver easy to handle, even in the shower. The hair collection system ensures a clean shave, and the travel lock feature keeps the shaver off while packed in your bag.
The Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series is designed for a close shave that's also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident and express themselves fully.
Fully flexible unit turns 360° to follow head contours for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, avoiding excessive pressure peaks that may cause discomfort and irritation.
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.
Dynamic PowerAdapt Sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. Dynamically adapts shaving power for effortless shaving.
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