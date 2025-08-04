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    Philips 9000 Head Shaver in use in stylish bathroom
    205 reviews

    Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series

    Clean shave, gentle on skin

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued
    See all models
    World's no. 1 electric shaving brand¹

    Skin-friendly, close and comfortable head shaving

    The advanced 360° flexing head adapts your rotary head shaver to the shape of your head, while the ComfortCut self-sharpening blades ensure a close, even cut in any direction.

    Meet the new Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series

    Look sharp, feel confident and express yourself fully with an innovative new approach to head shaving from the world's no. 1 electric shaving brand¹.

    Standard product photograph Alternative product photograph Alternative product photograph

    Performance

    Close shave

    The advanced 360° flexing head adapts to the shape of your head, while the PowerAdapt Sensor automatically adjusts the head shaver's performance based on hair density, delivering a smooth shave with minimal effort.

    Comfort

    Gentle on skin

    Designed for a gentle, comfortable shave, the Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series maintains skin contact with 36 ComfortCut blades and advanced SkinProtection technology to ensure a close, even cut in any direction, avoiding discomfort and irritation.

    Convenience

    Effortless shaving

    The ergonomic, non-slip grip makes this bald head shaver easy to handle, even in the shower. The hair collection system ensures a clean shave, and the travel lock feature keeps the shaver off while packed in your bag.

    User guide
    OG HS Monk Feature Image (PPL) FIM Number 1 Brand

    From the World's No. 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

    The Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series is designed for a close shave that's also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident and express themselves fully.

    OG HS Monk Feature Image (PPL) FIM 360 Flexing Head

    Cut hair in any direction with 360 degree flexing head

    Fully flexible unit turns 360° to follow head contours for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, avoiding excessive pressure peaks that may cause discomfort and irritation.

    OG HS 7000 Monk Feature Image (PPL) ComfortCut_Blades

    Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

    Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

    OG HS Monk Feature Image (PPL) FIM Ergonomic Design Alt Position

    Designed for Comfort with an Ergonomic Grip

    Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.

    OG HS 9000 Monk Feature Image (PPL) PowerAdapt_sensor

    Smart PowerAdapt Sensor for Effortless Shaving

    Dynamic PowerAdapt Sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. Dynamically adapts shaving power for effortless shaving.

    Ready when you need it

    Get up to 90 minutes of runtime

    Get up to 90 minutes of run-time—approximately 15 shaves—on a one-hour charge. In a hurry? Quick-charge your Philips Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series for just five minutes and have enough power for one full shave.

    Philips Head Shaver, 5 year warranty²

    Built to last with up to a 5 year warranty²

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

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    Superior head shaving

    Get closeness with confidence

    Look sharp, feel confident and express yourself with the Philips Head Shaver 9000 Series.

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    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

    Learn More

    Reviews

    What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?

    Why is there no adapter provided with the product?

    Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?

    I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?

    Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?

    Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?

    Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips Shaver?

    Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?

    How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Head Pro?

    What do the symbols on my Philips Head Pro mean?

    Where can I find the model or serial number on my Philips Head Pro?

    Can I use my Philips Head Pro while connected to the plug socket?

    My Philips Head Pro is not working

    How often should I replace the shaving heads of my Philips Head Pro?

    How long does it take to shave my head with my Philips Head Pro?

    My Philips Head Pro is not charging

    My Philips Head Pro is making a loud noise

    How do I use my Philips Head Pro?

    How close of a shave can I expect with my Philips Head Pro?

    Can I use my Philips Head Pro in the shower?

    Can I use the Philips Head Pro if I'm bald for medical reasons?

    Should I shave with or against the direction of hair growth with my Philips Head Pro?

    How often can I use the Philips Head Pro?

    How do I activate the travel lock on my Philips Head Pro?

    Can I use the Philips Head Pro on all hair types and textures?

    How do I clean my Philips Head Pro?

    How do I charge my Philips Head Pro?

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

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    Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series
    Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
    ² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
    * Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
    ** 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

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