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What to do if an app in a Philips TV does not work?
How to synchronise video and sound of Philips TV?
What to do if horizontal or vertical stripes are shown on Philips TV screen?
How to change the picture format of Philips TV?
What to do when the TV reboots or freezes?
What to do if the front LED light blinks in a repeating pattern?
What to do if the TV will not switch on?
How to connect a mouse and keyboard to the TV?
What to do when information about Philips TV appears on the screen? (Shop Mode)
How to turn off Audio Description?
What to do when the TV does not respond to the infrared remote control?
What is HDR content and which Philips TVs support HDR?
What to do if Philips TV loses network settings after it is switched OFF?
What to do when a software update fails on Philips TV?
What to do if SmartTV is not accessible?
What to do if an issue with one or more channels occurs? [DVB-S signal]
How to reinstall channels in a Philips TV [DVB-T/C]
How to share files from a PC to a Philips TV?
What to do if an issue with one or more channels occurs? [DVB-C signal]
What to do if an issue with one or more channels occurs? [DVB-T signal]
How to update the software of Philips TV via USB?
How to log into the Google Play Store to install apps on Philips Android TV?
(VIDEO) How to cast app content to your Philips TV using Google Cast?
(VIDEO) How to sort channels in your Philips TV
(VIDEO) How to connect your Philips TV to WiFi
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