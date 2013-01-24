IPL technology for home use, developed with dermatologists

IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. It's a technology that uses warm gentle light to put hair to sleep. Light travels to the hair's root causing the follicle to go into a resting phase and stimulating the hair to be released. Repeat treatments gradually prevent hair from growing back, leaving your skin beautifully hair-free and touchably smooth. Philips Lumea is developed with dermatologists and clinically tested to ensure easy, effective and comfortable treatments even on sensitive areas, all from the comfort of your own home.