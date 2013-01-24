Home
    Lumea IPL 9000 Series

    IPL hair removal device

    BRI957/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalised guidance from the Lumea IPL app. See all benefits

      The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalised guidance from the Lumea IPL app. See all benefits

      The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalised guidance from the Lumea IPL app. See all benefits

      The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalised guidance from the Lumea IPL app. See all benefits

        Be hair-free for 6 months*

        with our fastest and most efficient IPL

        • With SenseIQ technology
        • Underarms, bikini area, body, face
        • With SmartSkin sensor
        • Both cordless and corded use
        • 4 intelligent attachments
        IPL technology for home use, developed with dermatologists

        IPL technology for home use, developed with dermatologists

        IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. It's a technology that uses warm gentle light to put hair to sleep. Light travels to the hair's root causing the follicle to go into a resting phase and stimulating the hair to be released. Repeat treatments gradually prevent hair from growing back, leaving your skin beautifully hair-free and touchably smooth. Philips Lumea is developed with dermatologists and clinically tested to ensure easy, effective and comfortable treatments even on sensitive areas, all from the comfort of your own home.

        Proven gentle and effective treatment

        Proven gentle and effective treatment

        Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments***. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments, you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.

        SenseIQ technology for personalised hair removal

        SenseIQ technology for personalised hair removal

        Senses. Lumea's SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and indicates the most comfortable light setting for you. Adapts. Intelligent attachments adapt programmes tailored for each body area. Cares. Co-developed with dermatologists and inspired by you for a gentle, long-lasting hair removal, even on sensitive areas****.

        Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

        Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

        Your body is unique. And its skin, curves and contours should be treated uniquely too. Lumea’s total-body attachments are shaped to perfectly fit every curve, and will adapt programs tailored to each body area. Treatment windows are designed to maximize contact with your skin to ensure light doesn't escape, enabling effective and gentle treatments even on delicate or sensitive areas.

        Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

        Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

        Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair colour and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Philips Lumea IPL cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. It is also not suitable for very dark skin.

            • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 78% on legs, 64% on bikini, 65% on underarms
            • * Median result: 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
            • * * When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
            • * * * When following the treatment schedule
            • * * * * Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee.
            • * * * * * Study conducted in The Netherlands and Austria with 46 women: results after 3 treatments on the legs, bikini, armpits and 2 treatments on the face
            • * * * * * * Based on cordless usage, window size and curved attachments
            • * * * * * * * Test conducted in 2020 in the UK on 190 respondents

