Be hair-free for 6 months*
The most effective IPL, 6 months after a full treatment cycle**. IPL technology with SenseIQ provides long-lasting total-body hair removal in the comfort of your home. Get salon-smooth skin with personalised guidance from the Lumea IPL app. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. It's a technology that uses warm gentle light to put hair to sleep. Light travels to the hair's root causing the follicle to go into a resting phase and stimulating the hair to be released. Repeat treatments gradually prevent hair from growing back, leaving your skin beautifully hair-free and touchably smooth. Philips Lumea is developed with dermatologists and clinically tested to ensure easy, effective and comfortable treatments even on sensitive areas, all from the comfort of your own home.
Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments***. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments, you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.
Senses. Lumea's SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and indicates the most comfortable light setting for you. Adapts. Intelligent attachments adapt programmes tailored for each body area. Cares. Co-developed with dermatologists and inspired by you for a gentle, long-lasting hair removal, even on sensitive areas****.
Your body is unique. And its skin, curves and contours should be treated uniquely too. Lumea’s total-body attachments are shaped to perfectly fit every curve, and will adapt programs tailored to each body area. Treatment windows are designed to maximize contact with your skin to ensure light doesn't escape, enabling effective and gentle treatments even on delicate or sensitive areas.
Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair colour and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Philips Lumea IPL cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. It is also not suitable for very dark skin.