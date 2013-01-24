Home
    Power plug UK

    CP0581/01
    • To charge your shaver To charge your shaver To charge your shaver
      Power plug UK

      CP0581/01
      To charge your shaver

      This power plug for your shaving device can be used in the United Kingdom. Lost your old one? Order a new one here!

      Suggested retail price: £11.49
      Power plug UK

      To charge your shaver

      This power plug for your shaving device can be used in the United Kingdom. Lost your old one? Order a new one here! See all benefits

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        To charge your shaver

        Check specifications tab for compatible products.

        • Type A00390
        • 2 pins

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product family
          • QP2510
          • QP2511
          • QP2520
          • QP2521
          • QP2522
          • QP2620

