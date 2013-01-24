Home
    Hose

    FC6021
    With handy handgrip
      Hose

      FC6021
      With handy handgrip

      It's not uncommon for your vacuum cleaner to have a longer life span than its hose. Is your current Philips vacuum cleaner hose broken? Fortunately it can be easily replaced with a new one!

      With handy handgrip

      • Conical
      • Select grey

      Renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality and 1:1 exchange.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • FC8712/01
        • FC8712/02
        • FC8712/03
        • FC8714/01
        • FC8714/02
        • FC8716/01
        • FC8716/02
        • FC8716/03
        • FC8716/04
        • FC8720/01
        • FC8722/01
        • FC8724/01
        • FC8732/01
        • FC8732/02
        • FC8732/99
        • FC8733/01
        • FC8734/01
        • FC8734/02
        • FC8734/03
        • FC8734/04
        • FC8736/01
        • FC8738/01
        • FC8740/01
        • FC8740/02

