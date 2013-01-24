Home
    2000 Series

    Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC8244/09
    Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
    1 Awards
      -{discount-value}

      High performance on all floors

      The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with an energy-efficient motor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy too, thanks to our Allergy Filter, which traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

        High performance on all floors

        With allergy filter to trap fine dust and allergens

        • 900 W
        • 99.9% dust pick-up*
        • Compact and lightweight
        900 W motor for high suction power

        900 W motor for high suction power

        High-efficiency 900 W motor delivers high suction power for great cleaning results.

        99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver great cleaning results

        99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver great cleaning results

        High performance nozzle and high suction power ensure that you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

        Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

        Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

        Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

        Long 9-metre reach goes further without unplugging

        Long 9-metre reach goes further without unplugging

        9 metre reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

        Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles — ECARF certified

        Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles — ECARF certified

        Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

        Adjustable suction power for every cleaning task

        Adjustable suction power for every cleaning task

        Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.

        Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

        Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

        Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

        Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3 litre dust chamber

        Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3 litre dust chamber

        Large 3 litre dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

        Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

        Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

        Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (max)
          900  W
          Input power (IEC)
          750  W
          Sound power level
          77  dB

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          6  m
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Power control
          Rotary knob

        • Design

          Colour
          Cashmere grey

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Classic Long Performance
          Dust capacity
          3  l
          Exhaust filter
          Allergy filter
          Motor filter
          1 layer foam filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • 2-in-1 brush
          • Crevice tool
          Accessory storage
          On board
          Standard nozzle
          Multi-purpose nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          403 x 263 x 220  mm
          Weight of product
          4.3  kg

            • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).

