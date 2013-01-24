Home
    Performer Active

    Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC8578/09
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips
      Performer Active Bagged vacuum cleaner

      FC8578/09
      Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips

      The Philips Performer vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with low energy consumption. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy too thanks to our Allergy Filter, which traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

      Performer Active Bagged vacuum cleaner

      Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips

      The Philips Performer vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with low energy consumption. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy too thanks to our Allergy Filter, which traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles. See all benefits

        Performer Active

        Performer Active

        Bagged vacuum cleaner

        Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips

        Locks >99.9%* of dust with 50% longer bag usage**

        • 99.9% dust pick-up
        • 900 W
        • 4L
        • Turbo brush
        Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

        Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

        Uniquely designed dust chamber maximises capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dust bag, which enables strong suction power right up until the dust bag is full.

        900 W motor for high suction power

        900 W motor for high suction power

        High-efficiency 900 W motor delivers high suction power for deep cleaning results.

        99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver deep cleaning results

        99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver deep cleaning results

        TriActive+ nozzle and high suction power ensure that you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

        Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles — ECARF certified

        Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles — ECARF certified

        Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

        Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 4 litre dust chamber

        Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 4 litre dust chamber

        Large 4 litre dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

        TriActive+ nozzle to deliver high performance on all floors

        TriActive+ nozzle to deliver high performance on all floors

        TriActive+ nozzle utilises 3 cleaning actions in one go. It features a larger opening at the front to suck up larger debris while the specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets. Air channels on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

        ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

        ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

        ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.

        Turbo brush, perfect for (pet) hair and fluff cleaning

        Turbo brush, perfect for (pet) hair and fluff cleaning

        The rotating Turbo brush is designed for optimal cleaning of pet hair and fluff, opening up carpet fibres for a deeper clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (max)
          900  W
          Airflow (max)
          32.17  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          650  W
          Sound power level
          77  dB
          Vacuum (max)
          17.5  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Carrying handle
          Front
          Cord length
          6  m
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Tube coupling
          ActiveLock
          Power control
          Rotary knob

        • Design

          Colour
          Deep Black

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Classic Long Performance
          Dust capacity
          4  l
          Exhaust filter
          Allergy filter
          Motor filter
          Micro filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Integrated brush
          Additional nozzle
          • Hard floor nozzle
          • Turbo brush
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive+ nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          447 x 304 x 234  mm
          Weight of product
          5.2  kg

              • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.
              • *Calculated with a dust bag replacement at 80% of suction power loss, compared to the Classic paper bag FC8019/01; measured internally on a Philips FC895x/09 range.

