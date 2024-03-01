Celebrate Philips Airfryer Week and get up to 40% off! Shop now
      1000 Series Airfryer 1000 series 6.2 L

      All the flavour, none of the hassle

      Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Simply dial up the time and temperature to enjoy delicious, healthy side dishes and snacks in under 15 minutes.

      All the flavour, none of the hassle

      • Easy to use
      • Time and energy saving
      • Less oil
      • Adjustable time and temperature
      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.

      12 cooking methods in one handy appliance

      12 cooking methods in one handy appliance

      Airfry, bake, grill, roast and more. Easily adjust the time and temperature for 12 different ways of cooking, including quick reheating, defrosting and dehydrating.

      Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

      Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

      Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Airfryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**

      Quick and easy cleanup

      Quick and easy cleanup

      Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate and pan that can be put in the dishwasher.

      6.2 L capacity for easy side dishes and snacks

      6.2 L capacity for easy side dishes and snacks

      The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 800 g of chips, 8 chicken drumsticks or 800 g of vegetables in a 6.2 litre pan.

      Save time and lower your energy bills

      Save time and lower your energy bills

      Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***

      Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

      Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

      Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. With its unique starfish design, RapidAir technology creates perfect air flow to cook food quickly and make it tasty every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Power
        1700  W
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50 - 60  Hz
        Instant on/no pre-heat
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of the appliance
        5.2  kg
        Dimension of product (L x W x H)
        404 x 309 x 308 mm

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature control
        80–200°C
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Product features
        Analogue
        Technology
        RapidAir technology
        Time control
        Up to 60 minutes
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        Cooking method
        • Frying
        • Roasting
        • Grilling
        • Baking
        • One-pot cooking
        • Stir-frying
        • Sauté
        • Cook from frozen
        • Reheating
        • Defrosting
        • Dehydrating
        • Toasting
        BPA-free inner coating
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        Black

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
      • **Survey among NutriU users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
      • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200°C, no preheat) vs. using an A-class oven.
