    3000 Series

    Bagged vacuum cleaner

    XD3110/09
    Overall Rating / 5
      With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in 1.

      With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in 1. See all benefits

      Captures and locks 99.9%* of dust and allergens

      With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in 1. See all benefits

      With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in 1. See all benefits

        3000 Series

        3000 Series

        Bagged vacuum cleaner

        Captures and locks 99.9%* of dust and allergens

        in a compact and lightweight design

        • 99.9% dust pick-up *
        • 900 W
        • Allergy filter
        Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

        Uniquely designed dust chamber maximises capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dust bag, which enables strong suction power right up until the dust bag is full.

        900 W motor for high suction power

        High-efficiency 900 W motor delivers high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

        99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver thorough cleaning results.

        TriActive nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

        Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

        Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

        Long 9-metre reach goes further without unplugging

        9 metre reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

        Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

        Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

        Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

        TriActive nozzle for 3 way thorough cleaning action

        TriActive nozzle utilises 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (IEC)
          899  W
          Input power (max)
          900  W
          Sound power level
          79  dB
          Vacuum (max)
          20  kPa

        • Design

          Colour
          Dark Royal Blue

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Classic Long Performance
          Dust capacity
          3  l
          Exhaust filter
          Allergy filter
          Motor filter
          1 layer foam filter

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Carrying handle
          Front
          Tube coupling
          ActiveLock
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Integrated brush
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          400 x 282 251  mm
          Weight of product
          4.6  kg

            • dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.
            • *Filtration levels are tested according to EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

