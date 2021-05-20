  • 2 year warranty

  • 45 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Reading time: 4 Min

    How to improve air quality in the office and study spaces


    We spend around 90% of our lives indoors, and whilst we often think about how to improve the air quality in our homes, it can be easy to forget about our offices and study spaces.1 Working in large spaces often means working alongside large groups of people – all sharing the air with each other. This is why keeping high air quality in the office and classrooms is so important. Let us show you what can be done to help keep the air that everyone’s breathing healthy.

    Why is important to improve air quality in the office and other study spaces?


    There are a few reasons why learning how to improve indoor air quality in office and classroom spaces is necessary, including:

     

    • Air can quickly get stagnant in large spaces, and the quality of the air in offices and classrooms can easily become poor if the right attention isn’t paid to it.
    • Air quality influences the concentration of employees or students, and poor air quality can negatively impact concentration and even lead to absenteeism.2
    • Keeping on top of the indoor air quality in office buildings, classrooms and more is a great way to reduce the risk of general discomfort and any potential illnesses spreading.
    • It’s likely than many students and office workers suffer from allergies. Current estimates predict that, by 2025, half of the population will be affected by chronic allergies.3 So, it’s important that the offices and classrooms where we’re spending most of the week are free from potential allergens.


    Whether it is employees going about their tasks or students going about their studies, there are a number of ways to improve the quality of the air they breathe and keep it as clean as possible, so read on for our top tips to do just that.
    Why is important to improve air quality in the office and other study spaces?

    How to improve air quality in office and study areas – top tips


    Improving the indoor air quality in office buildings and education centres involves keeping rooms well ventilated and clean. That way, you can reduce the chances of stagnant air permeating the room, and any airborne bacteria affecting the masses. Follow these tips to help keep the air healthier:

     

    1. Open the windows and let fresh air in.
    2. Keep ducts and vents clean.
    3. Add some indoor plants – they’re great for improving general air quality.
    4. Maintain a balance of humidity. When humidity levels are too high or too low it can cause discomfort and create an unhealthy environment.
    5. Arrange regular cleaning. A dirty and dusty office or study space is a breeding ground for bacteria and poor air quality
    6. Get the air quality tested and act accordingly.

    What you need

    3000i Series

    Air Purifier

    AC3033/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
      -{discount-value}

      3000i Series Air Purifier

      AC3033/30
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

      With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £450.00

      Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

      With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits

      Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

      With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £450.00

      Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

      With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits

      Using purifiers to improve indoor air quality in office buildings and classrooms


      When it comes to air quality in the office or study area, how useful is an air purifier and should you get one? Anyone looking at how to improve indoor air quality in office buildings and classrooms should certainly consider investing in a purifier. They help to sanitise the surrounding air, eliminating air pollutants that can trigger allergies, making it more comfortable for everyone in the room.

      The biggest benefit of improving air quality in the office or study space is making it healthier. Did you know that air purifiers can filter viruses from the air? With effective air purifiers like the Series 3000i Air Cleaner, up to 99.9% of aerosols, including those that could contain respiratory viruses, are removed from the air. It can effectively cover rooms up to 135 m² in size.

      So that’s how to improve air quality in office and study spaces. Whether it’s for students or workers, put these tips into play for cleaner and healthier air for all.

       

      Source(s):
       

      1 EPA; Indoor Air Quality
      2 EPA; Impact of Environment on Academic Performance
      3 Allergy UK: Statistics

      You may like

      See all articles

      Discover more

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      A welcome gift of 15% off*

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.