

There are a few reasons why learning how to improve indoor air quality in office and classroom spaces is necessary, including:

Air can quickly get stagnant in large spaces, and the quality of the air in offices and classrooms can easily become poor if the right attention isn’t paid to it.

Air quality influences the concentration of employees or students, and poor air quality can negatively impact concentration and even lead to absenteeism. 2

Keeping on top of the indoor air quality in office buildings, classrooms and more is a great way to reduce the risk of general discomfort and any potential illnesses spreading.

It’s likely than many students and office workers suffer from allergies. Current estimates predict that, by 2025, half of the population will be affected by chronic allergies.3 So, it’s important that the offices and classrooms where we’re spending most of the week are free from potential allergens.



Whether it is employees going about their tasks or students going about their studies, there are a number of ways to improve the quality of the air they breathe and keep it as clean as possible, so read on for our top tips to do just that.