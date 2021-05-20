Search terms
There are a few reasons why learning how to improve indoor air quality in office and classroom spaces is necessary, including:
Whether it is employees going about their tasks or students going about their studies, there are a number of ways to improve the quality of the air they breathe and keep it as clean as possible, so read on for our top tips to do just that.
Improving the indoor air quality in office buildings and education centres involves keeping rooms well ventilated and clean. That way, you can reduce the chances of stagnant air permeating the room, and any airborne bacteria affecting the masses. Follow these tips to help keep the air healthier:
Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h. See all benefits
When it comes to air quality in the office or study area, how useful is an air purifier and should you get one? Anyone looking at how to improve indoor air quality in office buildings and classrooms should certainly consider investing in a purifier. They help to sanitise the surrounding air, eliminating air pollutants that can trigger allergies, making it more comfortable for everyone in the room.
The biggest benefit of improving air quality in the office or study space is making it healthier. Did you know that air purifiers can filter viruses from the air? With effective air purifiers like the Series 3000i Air Cleaner, up to 99.9% of aerosols, including those that could contain respiratory viruses, are removed from the air. It can effectively cover rooms up to 135 m² in size.
So that’s how to improve air quality in office and study spaces. Whether it’s for students or workers, put these tips into play for cleaner and healthier air for all.
