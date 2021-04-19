Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Air fryer Recipe: Chicken
Say goodbye to dry, bland and overcooked chicken, and enjoy juicy and delicious chicken at home. In this article we are focusing on the time and temperature to cook chicken to perfection with an air fryer from Philips. Read on to find out just how versatile this simple it can be.
Whether you go for a simple version with just a coating of oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper on the skin, or give it a boost of flavour with some marinade. To infuse extra flavour into your chicken, be sure to marinate it before cooking in the air fryer. This can be quickly and easily by adding the marinade shortly before cooking, or you can allow the chicken to marinate for longer to really absorb the flavours.
Give your next chicken lunch or dinner some delicious flavours. Find chicken recipes for your Philips Airfryer: Check out recipes in the NutriU app!
Note that time and temperature mentioned are guidelines and can differ depending on amount and type of air fryer model. We advise you to keep an eye on your food while cooking.
If you want to be sure that your chicken is cooked all the way through, simply use a meat thermometer. Make sure that the internal temperature is steady above 75 degrees celcius.
Chicken (whole)
Quantity: 1.2 kg
Time: 6 min to start, then 60 min
Temperature: 200 ° C to start, then 150 ° C
Chicken drumsticks
Quantity: 6-8 pieces
Time: 20 min
Temperature: 180 ° C
Chicken breast
Quantity: 430 g
Time: 18 min
Temperature: 180 ° C
Chicken wings
Quantity: 6-8 pieces
Time: 15-20 min
Temperature: 180 ° C
Chicken nuggets
Quantity: 500 g chicken breast fillets
Time: 10-15 min
Temperature: 180 ° C
HD9650/99
HD9280/91
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.