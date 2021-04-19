Basic chicken recipes for your air fryer

How long should I air fry chicken and at what temperature?



Say goodbye to dry, bland and overcooked chicken, and enjoy juicy and delicious chicken at home. In this article we are focusing on the time and temperature to cook chicken to perfection with an air fryer from Philips. Read on to find out just how versatile this simple it can be.



Whether you go for a simple version with just a coating of oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper on the skin, or give it a boost of flavour with some marinade. To infuse extra flavour into your chicken, be sure to marinate it before cooking in the air fryer. This can be quickly and easily by adding the marinade shortly before cooking, or you can allow the chicken to marinate for longer to really absorb the flavours.



Give your next chicken lunch or dinner some delicious flavours. Find chicken recipes for your Philips Airfryer: Check out recipes in the NutriU app!