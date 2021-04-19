Search terms
Air fryer Recipe: Potatoes
The second golden rule for golden fries is even simpler: do not forget to shake the basket a couple of times during cooking to ensure even air flow.
Potatoes are one of the most versatile vegetables around. It can be mashed, fried, baked, roasted, you name it. They come in different shapes, strips, wedges or thinly sliced. We love all love potatoes but specially french fries, whether it is homemade or frozen fries.
Enjoy your favourite potato dish without deep frying and the hassle of disposing old cooking oil. The air fryer is the ideal appliance for getting satisfying crispy results in no time, and there is only two things you need to remember.
Firstly, avoid an overcrowded basket by making sure you are cooking the right quantities.
For special occassions, or an dinner where you just want to make something extra tasty, potatoes from your air fryer can still be the star of the show. To add a little spice of flavour to your fries or wedges, simply toss them in some herbs with the some oil. Find potato recipes for your Philips Airfryer: Check out recipes in the NutriU app!
Note that time and temperature mentioned are guidelines and can differ depending on amount and type of air fryer model. We advise you to keep an eye on your food while cooking.
Tip: To get that extra golden colour and crisp, simply add a table spoon of oil and toss the potatoes before cooking them in the air fryer.
Homemade french fries
Quantity: 0,5-1 kg
Time: 10 min to start, then 25 min
Temperature: 130 ° C to start, then 200 ° C
Tip: Shake the basket from time to time
Frozen french fries
Quantity: 500-800 g
Time: 20-25 min
Temperature: 180 ° C
Tip: Shake the basket from time to time
Potato wedges
Quantity: 300-500 g
Time: 30 min
Temperature: 180 ° C
Tip: Shake the basket from time to time
Sweet potato fries
Quantity: 300 g
Time: 10 min to start, then 5 min
Temperature: 160 ° C to start, then 200 ° C
Tip: Shake the basket from time to time
