Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Air fryer Recipe: Potatoes

    Potatoes recipe in Airfryer

    Crispy french fries and potato perfection with your air fryer

    How long should I air fry potatoes and at what temperature?


    Potatoes are one of the most versatile vegetables around. It can be mashed, fried, baked, roasted, you name it. They come in different shapes, strips, wedges or thinly sliced. We love all love potatoes but specially french fries, whether it is homemade or frozen fries.

    Enjoy your favourite potato dish without deep frying and the hassle of disposing old cooking oil. The air fryer is the ideal appliance for getting satisfying crispy results in no time, and there is only two things you need to remember.

    Firstly, avoid an overcrowded basket by making sure you are cooking the right quantities.
     

    The second golden rule for golden fries is even simpler: do not forget to shake the basket a couple of times during cooking to ensure even air flow.

    For special occassions, or an dinner where you just want to make something extra tasty, potatoes from your air fryer can still be the star of the show. To add a little spice of flavour to your fries or wedges, simply toss them in some herbs with the some oil. Find potato recipes for your Philips Airfryer: Check out recipes in the NutriU app!

    Note that time and temperature mentioned are guidelines and can differ depending on amount and type of air fryer model. We advise you to keep an eye on your food while cooking.

    Tip: To get that extra golden colour and crisp, simply add a table spoon of oil and toss the potatoes before cooking them in the air fryer.

    Homemade french fries in Airfryer

    Homemade crispy french fries

    Make homemade french fries is simple with the air fryer. Opt for starchy potatoes for best results and soak your cut strips in cold water for 30 minutes before cooking.


    Homemade french fries
    Quantity: 0,5-1 kg
    Time: 10 min to start, then 25 min
    Temperature: 130 ° C to start, then 200 ° C
    Tip: Shake the basket from time to time 

    Frozen fries in Airfryer

    Frozen fries

    Quick, convenient and delicious, it is hard to beat frozen fries! Get the perfect result with the air fryer.


    Frozen french fries
    Quantity: 500-800 g
    Time: 20-25 min
    Temperature: 180 ° C

    Tip: Shake the basket from time to time 

    Potato wedges in Airfryer

    Potato wedges

    Who doesn't love potato wedges? Soft pillows on the inside, and crunchy on the outside.


    Potato wedges
    Quantity: 300-500 g
    Time: 30 min
    Temperature: 180 ° C

    Tip: Shake the basket from time to time 

    Sweet potato fries in Airfryer

    Crunchy sweet potato fries in an air fryer

    Make homemade sweet potato fries from scratch, without deep frying. Enjoy them as a side dish or delicious snack!


    Sweet potato fries
    Quantity: 300 g
    Time: 10 min to start, then 5 min
    Temperature: 160 ° C to start, then 200 ° C
    Tip: Shake the basket from time to time 

    What you need

    Popular air fryer potato recipes

    • Main courses
      Homemade fries | Philips Chef Recipes

      Homemade fries | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Main courses
      Spicy Country Fries | Philips Chef Recipes

      Spicy Country Fries | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Main courses
      Small Jacket Potatoes with Rosemary | Philips Chef Recipes

      Small Jacket Potatoes with Rosemary | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe

    NutriU recipe app

    Find more inspiring air fryer recipes in the NutriU recipe app

    App store
    Google store
    NutriU QR code
    NutriU app screens

    Loaded with recipes, tips, and recommendations

    Everything from breakfast, snacks to dinner

    Get inspired, find your favourite recipes

    Step-by-step instructions to become a better cook 

    Discover NutriU app

    Cooking tip

    See all articles

    Discover more

    Get your welcome gift of £10 off*

    Sign up to enjoy:

    A welcome gift of £10 off**

    Exclusive offers and early access to sales

    Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

    What does this mean?
    * Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.