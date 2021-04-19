Search terms
Air fryer Recipe: Meat
Have you ever wondered how to cook a certain type of meat in your air fryer, but did not have the time and patience to check for a recipe? Here is your answer for some of our most popular dishes in your air fryer.
Impress your family or guests and prepare a delicious dinner with beef steak, lamb chops or pork with your air fryer. It comes together with just some simple ingredients and steps.
For more meat recipes for your Philips Airfryer: Check out recipes in the NutriU app!
Note that time and temperature mentioned are guidelines and can differ depending on amount and type of air fryer model. We advise you to keep an eye on your food while cooking.
Tip: Keep your steak at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before cooking it in the air fryer.
Beef steak
Quantity: 100 g
Time: 9 min
Temperature: 180 ° C
Rib-eye steak
Quantity: 300-400 g
Time: 5 min
Temperature: 200 ° C
Meatballs
Quantity: 500 g
Time: 15 min
Temperature: 200° C
Burger steaks
Quantity: 0,5-1 kg
Time: 10 min
Temperature: 200 ° C
Bacon
Quantity: 4-8 slices
Time: 8-11 min
Temperature: 200 ° C
Sausage
Quantity: 4-8 sausages
Time: 8 min
Temperature: 160 ° C
Pork fillets (tenderloin)
Quantity: 300-500 g
Time: 20 min
Temperature: 160 ° C
Lamb chops
Quantity: 4-8 lamb chops
Time: 12 min
Temperature: 200 ° C
