    Air fryer Recipe: Meat

    Meat recipes in air fryer

    Basic meat recipes with your air fryer

    How long should I air fry the meat and at what temperature?


    Have you ever wondered how to cook a certain type of meat in your air fryer, but did not have the time and patience to check for a recipe? Here is your answer for some of our most popular dishes in your air fryer.

    Impress your family or guests and prepare a delicious dinner with beef steak, lamb chops or pork with your air fryer. It comes together with just some simple ingredients and steps.


    For more meat recipes for your Philips Airfryer: Check out recipes in the NutriU app!

    Note that time and temperature mentioned are guidelines and can differ depending on amount and type of air fryer model. We advise you to keep an eye on your food while cooking.

    Tip: Keep your steak at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before cooking it in the air fryer.

    Beef steak in Airfryer

    Beef steak

    Juicy and tender beef steak made easy in the air fryer.


    Beef steak
    Quantity: 100 g
    Time: 9 min
    Temperature: 180 ° C 

    Rib eye in Airfryer

    Rib eye

    Rib-eye steak cooked in the air fryer, juicy and tender!


    Rib-eye steak
    Quantity: 300-400 g
    Time: 5 min
    Temperature: 200 ° C

    Meat balls in Airfryer

    Meatballs

    For any occasion, lunch, snack or dinner.


    Meatballs
    Quantity: 500 g
    Time: 15 min
    Temperature: 200° C

    Hamburgers in Airfryer

    Hamburgers

    Easy and tasty homemade burgers with your air fryer! 


    Burger steaks
    Quantity: 0,5-1 kg
    Time: 10 min
    Temperature: 200 ° C

    Airfryer Bacon

    Bacon

    Crispy air fryer bacon


    Bacon
    Quantity: 4-8 slices
    Time: 8-11 min
    Temperature: 200 ° C

    Sausage in Airfryer

    Sausages

    The perfect snack for any party. Fry them in the air fryer.


    Sausage
    Quantity: 4-8 sausages
    Time: 8 min
    Temperature: 160 ° C

    Pork tenderloin in Airfryer

    Pork tenderloin

    The air fryer is convenient for cooking pork tenderloins.


    Pork fillets (tenderloin)
    Quantity: 300-500 g
    Time: 20 min
    Temperature: 160 ° C

    Lamb chops n Airfryer

    Lamb chops

    Delicious lamb chops grilled in the air fryer. Quick and easy.


    Lamb chops
    Quantity: 4-8 lamb chops
    Time: 12 min
    Temperature: 200 ° C

