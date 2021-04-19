Search terms

    Air fryer Recipe: Fish

    Fish recipe in air fryer

    Basic fish recipes with an air fryer

    How long should I air fry fish and at what temperature?


    Anybody can cook succulent and delicious fish at home, and in this article focuses on the topic of cooking fish in an air fryer. You can cook any type of fish in your air fryer - salmon, cod, haddock, seabass, or any type of white fish, depending on what is available in your area.

    The natural flavour of fish is delicious but when an aromatic glaze is applied, it takes your fish to a whole new level. With a flavourful marinade to ensure unbeatably juicy fish and a simple breadcrumb caoating. 

    Give your next fish lunch or dinner some delicious flavours. Find fish recipes for your Philips Airfryer: Check out recipes in the NutriU app!

    Note that time and temperature mentioned are guidelines and can differ depending on amount and type of air fryer model. We advise you to keep an eye on your food while cooking.

    Salmon fillet in Airfryer

    Salmon fillet in air fryer

    Salmon fillet cooked to perfection, golden crust and juicy inside.


    Salmon fillet
    Quantity: 250 g
    Time: 7 min
    Temperature: 200 ° C

    Whole fish in Airfryer

    Whole grilled fish

    The easiest and best way to cook a whole fish with an air fryer.


    Whole fish
    Quantity: 500 g
    Time: 20 min
    Temperature: 170 ° C

    Fish sticks in Airfryer

    Crispy fish sticks

    Homemade kid's friendly fish sticks from scratch. If you do not have time you can use store-bought fish sticks as well! Follow the instructions on the package for time and temperature.


    Fresh fish sticks
    Quantity: 300 g
    Time: 6-8 min
    Temperature: 180 ° C

    Breaded fish in Airfryer

    Breaded fish fillets in an air fryer

    Get a crunchy crust and tender fish prepared in the air fryer. Works with fresh and froze breaded fish fillets!


    Fish fillet
    Quantity: 0,5-1 kg
    Time: 7-10 min
    Temperature: 180 ° C

