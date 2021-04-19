Basic fish recipes with an air fryer

How long should I air fry fish and at what temperature?



Anybody can cook succulent and delicious fish at home, and in this article focuses on the topic of cooking fish in an air fryer. You can cook any type of fish in your air fryer - salmon, cod, haddock, seabass, or any type of white fish, depending on what is available in your area.



The natural flavour of fish is delicious but when an aromatic glaze is applied, it takes your fish to a whole new level. With a flavourful marinade to ensure unbeatably juicy fish and a simple breadcrumb caoating.



Give your next fish lunch or dinner some delicious flavours. Find fish recipes for your Philips Airfryer: Check out recipes in the NutriU app!