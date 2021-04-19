Search terms
Air fryer Recipe: Fish
Anybody can cook succulent and delicious fish at home, and in this article focuses on the topic of cooking fish in an air fryer. You can cook any type of fish in your air fryer - salmon, cod, haddock, seabass, or any type of white fish, depending on what is available in your area.
The natural flavour of fish is delicious but when an aromatic glaze is applied, it takes your fish to a whole new level. With a flavourful marinade to ensure unbeatably juicy fish and a simple breadcrumb caoating.
Give your next fish lunch or dinner some delicious flavours. Find fish recipes for your Philips Airfryer: Check out recipes in the NutriU app!
Note that time and temperature mentioned are guidelines and can differ depending on amount and type of air fryer model. We advise you to keep an eye on your food while cooking.
Salmon fillet
Quantity: 250 g
Time: 7 min
Temperature: 200 ° C
Whole fish
Quantity: 500 g
Time: 20 min
Temperature: 170 ° C
Fresh fish sticks
Quantity: 300 g
Time: 6-8 min
Temperature: 180 ° C
Fish fillet
Quantity: 0,5-1 kg
Time: 7-10 min
Temperature: 180 ° C
