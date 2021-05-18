  • 2 year warranty

Home
    Reading time: 3 Min

    How to make almond milk and other nut milks yourself

     

    With just three ingredients and a straightforward method, it’s so easy to learn how to make nut milk – once you know how. And that’s where we come in. Read on for a simple almond milk recipe and our step-by-step guide to make your own homemade nut milk with ease.

    Why is making nut milk a good idea?


    Using our almond milk recipe to whip up your own nut milk is not only uncomplicated, it’s also good for you, and, when you make nut milk yourself, you can control what goes into it. Nut milks have some great benefits for your health – here are a few reasons why it’s good to drink nut milks:

     

    • Nuts are naturally vegan, so nut milk is a great dairy-free alternative.
    • Nut milks tend to have fewer calories than traditional dairy milk.1
    • Like dairy milk, nut milks contain calcium and vitamin D.
    How to make almond milk and other nut milks: what you need

    How to make almond milk and other nut milks: what you need


    All you need for making nut milk are nuts, water, a blender, salt, and a little bit of time. Read on for our nut milk recipe with nine steps to create nut milk at home.

    You will need:

     

    • 150g almonds or other nuts
    • 1.2l water
    • Pinch of salt
    • A blender


    If you don’t already have one, it’s worth taking some time to find the right blender for making nut milk.

    What you need

    High-speed vacuum blender

    HR3752/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
      -{discount-value}

      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you're on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. Philips powerful vacuum blender technology reduce

      How to make nut milk: step-by-step instructions

       

      The method for how to make almond milk is the same as for other nut milks, so you can use this tutorial as the basis for a variety of delicious homemade nut milks.

       

      1. Soak your almonds or other nuts overnight in water.
      2. Drain the water away.
      3. Add the nuts, fresh water, and salt to your blender. If you fancy spicing up your nut milk with a little extra flavouring, dates, vanilla extract, and fresh berries make fantastic additions to your homemade milk.
      4. Blend the ingredients for one to two minutes, until the mixture is creamy and smooth.
      5. Filter your nut milk through a nut milk bag into a bowl. If you don’t have a nut milk bag, don’t panic. A clean piece of muslin, cheesecloth, or thin tea towel will do the same job.
      6. Gather the corners of the nut milk bag and lift it up, carefully squeezing any remaining liquid into the bowl.
      7. Discard the pulp or save it to use in recipes such as granola bars, brownies and more.
      8. Pour the milk into a sealed bottle or storage container.
      9. Store your homemade nut milk in the fridge. We recommend using it within four to five days.


      With that simple nut milk recipe you are ready to go. Plus, it doesn’t only work with almonds. All you need to do is try the same method with your favourite nuts, from hazelnuts to cashew nuts and even macadamia nuts. Enjoy!

      Source(s):

      1 NCBI: Nutritional Comparison of Nut Milks and Dairy Milk

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.