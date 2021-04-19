  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 5 Min

    High fibre foods: What is fibre, how does your body benefit from it and how to eat more fibre

     

    According to the British Nutrition Foundation (BNF), the intake of dietary fibre for adults should be a minimum of 30g per day; but exactly what is fibre and why does our body need it?1 It’s likely that most of us need to eat more fibre, but do you know what a high fibre diet looks like and which foods are good sources of fibre? Don’t panic – we’ve got you covered.

     

    With this article, we’ll answer all these questions plus give you some valuable tips about how you can enrich your nutrition with high fibre foods.

    What is fibre?

     

    Dietary fibre is a component part of plant foods and forms an important part of the human diet. This complex carbohydrate can’t be digested, so it’s broken down by good bacteria found inside the large intestine.2

    Why is fibre important to maintain a healthy diet?

     

    So, what does fibre do? Fibre carries out important functions in your digestive system and has positive effects on your metabolism too! That’s not all, here are some other key facts about the importance of fibre in your diet:

     

    • There is evidence that a high fibre diet can help lower your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and other conditions such as bowel cancer.3
    • Fibre stimulates the gut, preventing constipation.
    • Choosing to eat more fibre can help you feel fuller for longer.
    • High fibre foods can help to reduce blood fat levels such as cholesterol.4
    Hibiscus raspberry smoothie

    High fibre foods: Foods you should eat as good sources of fibre


    Now you know the importance of fibre, you probably want to know how to eat more fibre. If you’re looking for good sources of fibre, then whole grain products, vegetables, potatoes, pulses, and fruit are a good place to start. Here is a list of especially high-fibre foods from the different food groups along with their fibre content per 100g:

     

    • Whole grain rye flour bread (8.3g)
    • Whole grain oats (7.8g)
    • Wheat bran (42.8g)
    • Linseed (29.4g)
    • Chickpeas, dry (18g)
    • Lentils (30g)
    • Peanuts (8.5g)
    • Chia seeds (34.4g)
    • Dried prunes (7.5g)

     

    If you want to eat more fibre, then be sure to include some of these high fibre foods in your meal plan on a regular basis.

    How to eat more fibre: Tips for a high fibre diet using whole grain products

     

    Using the word ‘diet’ doesn’t mean we’re talking about restricting food. Rather, we recommend maintaining healthy, balanced eating habits that include a focus on nutrition and fibre-rich food in your meal plan. By considering the tips below, you can easily eat more fibre without preparing complicated dishes.

     

    • Add some wheat bran, linseed or nuts to your muesli or yoghurt.
    • Mix chia seeds into your smoothies, yoghurt, pudding, or desserts.
    • Replace white bread with bread made from whole grain, rye, or wheat flour.
    • Substitute pasta and rice dishes with their whole grain variants.

      High fibre foods: Recipes & ideas to introduce vegetables and fruit for more fibre

       

      In comparison to whole grain products, vegetables and fruit contain less fibre. This doesn’t mean they aren’t a great source of this important dietary component, however. You can maximise their fibre content through a special mode of preparation: pureeing.

       

      Wondering how to make a tasty puree? Smoothies or smoothie bowls are a delicious, nutritional option when adding more fibre to your diet. The Philips Avance ProBlend 6 3D has a special ‘smoothie mode’ and purees ingredients extra fine to extract all the nutrients and other good ingredients and add to your high fibre diet. If you are looking for high fibre diet recipes, why don’t you try a smoothie bowl with avocados:

       

      Ingredients:

       

      • 1 avocado (diced)
      • Lime juice
      • 250ml coconut milk
      • 1 tsp spirulina powder or agave syrup

       

      Method:

       

      1. Place all your ingredients into a blender.
      2. Puree until smooth.
      3. Decorate with raspberries, crunchy cashew nuts and coconut flakes.

       

      Juicing offers another good possibility to improve your fibre consumption. For example, you should try this delicious and quickly prepared carrot-ginger- juice with lime. Make sure you pair your good sources of fibre with an appliance such as the Philips Avance Centrifugal Juicer, which can even bring up to 50% more fibre into your glass.

       

      As you can see, it’s not difficult to incorporate high fibre foods into your diet. With this simple guide you now know not only what fibre is, and what it does, but also how to eat more fibre for a healthy, balanced diet.

       

      Source(s):

      1 BNF
      2 BDA
      3 NHS

      4 NHS

