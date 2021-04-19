In comparison to whole grain products, vegetables and fruit contain less fibre. This doesn’t mean they aren’t a great source of this important dietary component, however. You can maximise their fibre content through a special mode of preparation: pureeing.

Wondering how to make a tasty puree? Smoothies or smoothie bowls are a delicious, nutritional option when adding more fibre to your diet. The Philips Avance ProBlend 6 3D has a special ‘smoothie mode’ and purees ingredients extra fine to extract all the nutrients and other good ingredients and add to your high fibre diet. If you are looking for high fibre diet recipes, why don’t you try a smoothie bowl with avocados:

Ingredients:

1 avocado (diced)

Lime juice

250ml coconut milk

1 tsp spirulina powder or agave syrup

Method:

Place all your ingredients into a blender. Puree until smooth. Decorate with raspberries, crunchy cashew nuts and coconut flakes.

Juicing offers another good possibility to improve your fibre consumption. For example, you should try this delicious and quickly prepared carrot-ginger- juice with lime. Make sure you pair your good sources of fibre with an appliance such as the Philips Avance Centrifugal Juicer, which can even bring up to 50% more fibre into your glass.

As you can see, it’s not difficult to incorporate high fibre foods into your diet. With this simple guide you now know not only what fibre is, and what it does, but also how to eat more fibre for a healthy, balanced diet.

