Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
According to the British Nutrition Foundation (BNF), the intake of dietary fibre for adults should be a minimum of 30g per day; but exactly what is fibre and why does our body need it?1 It’s likely that most of us need to eat more fibre, but do you know what a high fibre diet looks like and which foods are good sources of fibre? Don’t panic – we’ve got you covered.
With this article, we’ll answer all these questions plus give you some valuable tips about how you can enrich your nutrition with high fibre foods.
Dietary fibre is a component part of plant foods and forms an important part of the human diet. This complex carbohydrate can’t be digested, so it’s broken down by good bacteria found inside the large intestine.2
So, what does fibre do? Fibre carries out important functions in your digestive system and has positive effects on your metabolism too! That’s not all, here are some other key facts about the importance of fibre in your diet:
Now you know the importance of fibre, you probably want to know how to eat more fibre. If you’re looking for good sources of fibre, then whole grain products, vegetables, potatoes, pulses, and fruit are a good place to start. Here is a list of especially high-fibre foods from the different food groups along with their fibre content per 100g:
If you want to eat more fibre, then be sure to include some of these high fibre foods in your meal plan on a regular basis.
Using the word ‘diet’ doesn’t mean we’re talking about restricting food. Rather, we recommend maintaining healthy, balanced eating habits that include a focus on nutrition and fibre-rich food in your meal plan. By considering the tips below, you can easily eat more fibre without preparing complicated dishes.
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruit and vegetables in their diet*. See all benefits
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruit and vegetables in their diet*. See all benefits
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruit and vegetables in their diet*. See all benefits
50% finer blending*
With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruit and vegetables in their diet*. See all benefits
In comparison to whole grain products, vegetables and fruit contain less fibre. This doesn’t mean they aren’t a great source of this important dietary component, however. You can maximise their fibre content through a special mode of preparation: pureeing.
Wondering how to make a tasty puree? Smoothies or smoothie bowls are a delicious, nutritional option when adding more fibre to your diet. The Philips Avance ProBlend 6 3D has a special ‘smoothie mode’ and purees ingredients extra fine to extract all the nutrients and other good ingredients and add to your high fibre diet. If you are looking for high fibre diet recipes, why don’t you try a smoothie bowl with avocados:
Ingredients:
Method:
Juicing offers another good possibility to improve your fibre consumption. For example, you should try this delicious and quickly prepared carrot-ginger- juice with lime. Make sure you pair your good sources of fibre with an appliance such as the Philips Avance Centrifugal Juicer, which can even bring up to 50% more fibre into your glass.
As you can see, it’s not difficult to incorporate high fibre foods into your diet. With this simple guide you now know not only what fibre is, and what it does, but also how to eat more fibre for a healthy, balanced diet.
4 NHS