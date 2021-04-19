Freshly squeezed fruit juice is heavenly. It’s not only full of flavour, but also those all-important vitamins and essential nutrients. Whether you go for a simple glass of freshly squeezed apple, orange, grape, or exciting mixtures such as avocado and radish, a delicious juice is an ideal supplement for a balanced diet. With the right juicer, it's easy to get the best in taste, texture, and quality out of your juice.

However, fresh juice has an unfortunately short shelf-life, as shortly after preparation, its vitamin content decreases. Therefore, preserving fresh juice you’ve squeezed at home takes a little more thought. You’ll need to know how long can you keep it cool and how you might go about freezing fresh juice. Our handy guide below will help you make the perfect homemade juice and offer guidance for the best way to store fresh juice to preserve it for a simple, delicious vitamin kick!