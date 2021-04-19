Search terms
Freshly squeezed fruit juice is heavenly. It’s not only full of flavour, but also those all-important vitamins and essential nutrients. Whether you go for a simple glass of freshly squeezed apple, orange, grape, or exciting mixtures such as avocado and radish, a delicious juice is an ideal supplement for a balanced diet. With the right juicer, it's easy to get the best in taste, texture, and quality out of your juice.
However, fresh juice has an unfortunately short shelf-life, as shortly after preparation, its vitamin content decreases. Therefore, preserving fresh juice you’ve squeezed at home takes a little more thought. You’ll need to know how long can you keep it cool and how you might go about freezing fresh juice. Our handy guide below will help you make the perfect homemade juice and offer guidance for the best way to store fresh juice to preserve it for a simple, delicious vitamin kick!
Before we show you how to store fresh juice, you need to squeeze some! There are a variety of products on the market which are ideal for creating a perfect glass of freshly squeezed juice. If you want to know more about how to choose the perfect juicer, we have you covered in this simple guide.
There are two main types of juicing.
Cold-pressed juicing has a clear advantage. Whenever fruit is heated, it loses enzymes and vitamins, but when it comes to pressing the juice you cannot go wrong: just put the fruit in the juicer, turn it on and enjoy a delicious, freshly squeezed juice.
When choosing the juicer is it worthwhile taking a little time to investigate the differences between the different models available. Each one will influence the taste, consistency, and nutrient content of your vitamin-packed drink in a different way. In addition, they could also affect the shelf life of the fresh juice they help you make. Here is our simple guide to the two most common types of juicer.
If you’re wondering how to store fresh juice, then look no further! Here are a few answers to the most frequently asked questions about preserving fresh juice so you can enjoy your favourite, healthy home-squeezed juice for longer.
If want to preserve your freshly squeezed juice without freezing it, you can keep it in the refrigerator for three days. If you’re freezing your juice it can last between 12 to 16 months.
Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
If your freezer is already full, another option for preserving fresh juice it to use pasteurisation This method kills off microorganisms that cause the juice to go off. A simple and fast way to preserve your homemade juice.
Tip: With this method, you can not only preserve freshly pressed juice but allow you to conserve it for up to a year. However, it is worth bearing in mind that this process will cause your fresh juice to lose more vitamins during the process of heating the juice.
To preserve your fruit juice, follow these simple steps:
With this simple guide to making and storing fresh juice, you now have all the tips and tricks you need for the best way to store fresh juice after you’ve made it.
