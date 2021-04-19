  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 7 Min

    Storing fresh juice: How to juice like a pro with tips for preserving fresh juice

     

    Freshly squeezed fruit juice is heavenly. It’s not only full of flavour, but also those all-important vitamins and essential nutrients. Whether you go for a simple glass of freshly squeezed apple, orange, grape, or exciting mixtures such as avocado and radish, a delicious juice is an ideal supplement for a balanced diet. With the right juicer, it's easy to get the best in taste, texture, and quality out of your juice.

     

    However, fresh juice has an unfortunately short shelf-life, as shortly after preparation, its vitamin content decreases. Therefore, preserving fresh juice you’ve squeezed at home takes a little more thought. You’ll need to know how long can you keep it cool and how you might go about freezing fresh juice. Our handy guide below will help you make the perfect homemade juice and offer guidance for the best way to store fresh juice to preserve it for a simple, delicious vitamin kick!

    Storing fresh juice: starting with the perfect juice

     

    Before we show you how to store fresh juice, you need to squeeze some! There are a variety of products on the market which are ideal for creating a perfect glass of freshly squeezed juice. If you want to know more about how to choose the perfect juicer, we have you covered in this simple guide.

    Juicing methods

     

    There are two main types of juicing.

     

    • Steam juicing: This method uses steam, which heats the fruit, removing enzymes and concentrating your juice.
    • Cold-pressed juicing: This method uses a hydraulic press to extract juice from fruit and vegetables.

     

    Cold-pressed juicing has a clear advantage. Whenever fruit is heated, it loses enzymes and vitamins, but when it comes to pressing the juice you cannot go wrong: just put the fruit in the juicer, turn it on and enjoy a delicious, freshly squeezed juice.
    Fresh juice

    Choosing your juicer


    When choosing the juicer is it worthwhile taking a little time to investigate the differences between the different models available. Each one will influence the taste, consistency, and nutrient content of your vitamin-packed drink in a different way. In addition, they could also affect the shelf life of the fresh juice they help you make. Here is our simple guide to the two most common types of juicer.

     

    • Centrifugal juicer: Of course, you can just use a hand blender to make juice. However, this not only costs strength and time, but it also costs vitamins. A good-quality device like the Philips Avance Collection Juicer has a closed system where the juice is poured directly into the glass or a jug which you can use for storing fresh juice in the fridge. This reduces oxidation and vitamin loss. Thanks to the Avance offering two different juicing levels, you can also choose between thinner or thicker consistency.
    • Slow Juicer: As the name says, the juicing process happens slowly and therefore is gentler, but don’t let the name confuse you. Although most slow juicers have a lower RPM, they still give you a glass of fresh juice in no time. Slow? Hardly. Gentle? Indeed! This also means more taste. The Philips Viva Collection Masticating juicer, has a unique design without a sieve that enables you to clean it in under a minute. Its wide opening allows you to squeeze whole, peeled, and pitted fruits where necessary. Another key benefit of the Philips Masticating Juicer is that it delivers up to 90% of the nutrients from fruits and vegetables thanks to its innovative low-rpm MicroMasticating technology*.

    Extending the shelf life: How to store fresh juice without losing nutrients

     

    If you’re wondering how to store fresh juice, then look no further! Here are a few answers to the most frequently asked questions about preserving fresh juice so you can enjoy your favourite, healthy home-squeezed juice for longer.

    How long does fresh juice last?

     

    If want to preserve your freshly squeezed juice without freezing it, you can keep it in the refrigerator for three days. If you’re freezing your juice it can last between 12 to 16 months.

    What is the best way to store fresh juice?


    This depends on how long you want to keep it, and whether you wish for it to maintain its vitamins and nutrients. Keeping your juice in the fridge ensures that it loses fewer vitamins than it would if stored at room temperature. Preserving fresh juice in the freezer will allow you to store it for longer plus relatively few nutrients are lost.

    How can I get more nutrients in my fresh juice?


    When using fruits with edible peel – like apples, for example – don’t peel the fruit first. The peel is full of vitamins and nutrients, which makes ideal for freshly squeezed juices. Including the peel in your juice can help to extend the shelf life of the vitamins, as well as increase the nutritional content of the drink from the outset.

      Is freezing fresh juice the only way to store it for longer?

       

      If your freezer is already full, another option for preserving fresh juice it to use pasteurisation This method kills off microorganisms that cause the juice to go off. A simple and fast way to preserve your homemade juice.

       

      Tip: With this method, you can not only preserve freshly pressed juice but allow you to conserve it for up to a year. However, it is worth bearing in mind that this process will cause your fresh juice to lose more vitamins during the process of heating the juice.

      How do I pasteurise my fresh juice?


      To preserve your fruit juice, follow these simple steps:

       

      • Pour your juice into sterile, glass bottles immediately after pressing.
      • Place the glass bottles into a preserving pan. If you don’t have a preserving pan you can use a stainless-steel saucepan instead. Stainless steel will work best as it allows for the contents to cook quickly. Take care to avoid aluminium pans as this could cause the fruit to become acidic.
      • Fill the pan with hot water until the bottom halves of the bottles are covered.
      • Make sure your water is at least 72°C.
      • After 20 minutes, remove the bottles and pop the lid on top before storing.

       

      With this simple guide to making and storing fresh juice, you now have all the tips and tricks you need for the best way to store fresh juice after you’ve made it.

       

      * Internal tests with 1,000 g each of grapes, apples, blackberries, strawberries, tomatoes, watermelon, oranges, and pomegranate.

