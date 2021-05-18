  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 4 Min

    How to make lasagne sheets at home


    There are a number of benefits to making your own lasagne sheets from scratch – from being able to control the ingredients you are putting into the food you eat, to the fact they are so easy to cook and require no additional storage space, there are so many benefits to homemade lasagne pasta. Read on to discover just how easy it is to make lasagne sheets yourself at home.

    How to make your own lasagne sheets: fresh lasagne sheets recipe


    Making pasta from scratch is easier than you think – and homemade lasagne pasta is no different. Here’s our simple guide to how to make your own lasagne sheets ready to create tasty, family-friendly pasta dishes at home. Here’s what you’ll need:

    Equipment:

     

    • Fork
    • Scraper
    • Rolling pin or pasta maker
    • Pastry knife


    Ingredients:

     

    • 275g 00 pasta flour or semolina flour (plain flour is fine if you don’t have either of those)
    • 3 large eggs
    • A pinch of salt
    • Water
    How to make your own lasagne sheets

    How to make lasagne sheets by hand:

     

    1. Place your flour onto a work surface. Make a well in the centre, crack your eggs into the well and add in the salt.
    2. Use a fork to beat the eggs. Slowly incorporate the surrounding flour, to produce a runny batter.
    3. Use a scraper to bring in the remaining flour. Pull it towards the centre into the runny batter. If the dough is too stiff all you need to do is add water. Add it one tablespoon at a time as needed.
    4. Once the dough forms a ball, knead for about 10 minutes. Knead until it becomes smooth and soft.
    5. Shape your dough into a ball and place it in a bowl. Cover the bowl with cling film and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
    6. Divide the dough into three equal portions. Use a rolling pin to flatten your dough, turning it regularly, until it reaches a thickness of 1mm.
    7. Use a pastry knife to cut out rectangular sheets. The best part about making homemade lasagne sheets is the opportunity to cut them to the shape and size of your chosen dish.
    8. Air dry for about 30 minutes. Place your sheets onto a clean, floured cloth to dry.

    • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free clean-up it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home.

      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free clean-up it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home.

      How to make lasagne sheets with a pasta machine:

       

      1. Follow steps 1 – 5 above.
      2. Divide the dough into three equal portions. Dust the dough with flour and pass it through the pasta machine.
      3. Dust with more flour, fold and pass it through the machine again. Continue passing the dough though the machine until it’s smooth, even in size, and no longer sticky.
      4. Adjust the pasta machine setting. Repeat the above two steps until your dough is a long strip of the required thickness.
      5. Cut the long strip into sheets. Fit them to your baking dish.
      6. Place your sheets on a floured cloth. Air dry for 30 minutes.

       

      Tip: You can make the process of making lasagne sheets from scratch easier for yourself with a high-quality pasta maker that does the hard work for you. The Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker  mixes, kneads, and extrudes dough to your preferred shape automatically in as little as 10 minutes. Better yet, you can easily personalise it with different flours, oils, and seasonings for added flavour.

      Once you’ve followed our fresh lasagne sheets recipe all you need to do is assemble your favourite lasagne dish, whether that’s classic beef or a tasty vegetable lasagne. And it’s as simple as that! With our easy guide you now have all the steps you need to be able to whip up some amazing homemade lasagne sheets.

