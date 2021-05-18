  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 4 Min

    How to make coloured pasta yourself


    We all want to spice up our everyday meals in one way or another – and what better way to add a little fun to your dinner plate than with coloured pasta? Using a simple collection of coloured pasta recipe ideas, we’ll show you how to make spinach pasta, beetroot pasta and more. Soon you’ll be able to add all the colours of the rainbow to your homemade pasta dough.

    How to make coloured pasta: a guide to the dough

     

    Making coloured pasta dough starts with the dough itself – and then you add the colour. Making homemade pasta requires four simple ingredients:

     

    • Eggs
    • Flour
    • Water
    • Salt


    Making homemade pasta dough may be straightforward, but now it’s time to get creative. To make easy coloured pasta dough combine natural ingredients such as vegetables with the egg and salt in a blender, before combining them with the flour and water to create your dough.

    You’re probably wondering what ingredients you’ll need to produce particular colours. Read on to discover how to make coloured pasta using natural colourings.
    Coloured pasta dough: a guide to natural colourings

    How to make coloured pasta dough: a guide to natural colourings

     

    Whipping up a coloured pasta recipe is a great way to encourage children (and adults) to indulge in this fun food. Here’s how to make coloured pasta dough with non-artificial staples you probably already have in your kitchen, so you can make everything from homemade spinach pasta to homemade beetroot pasta.

    N.B. These ingredient quantities are based on a one-egg pasta dough. You may need to adjust the amount of each ingredient based on the pasta dough recipe you’re using.

     

    • Red: Red pasta only needs one ingredient – one boiled beetroot. Yep, when it comes to how to make beetroot pasta, it really is that simple!
    • Orange: Orange pasta dough requires one roasted red pepper or one boiled carrot. To adjust the strength of your orange colour, you can add some roasted orange pepper to your recipe.
    • Yellow: There are a few options to create yellow pasta. You can add one roasted yellow pepper, one teaspoon of turmeric, or one to two turmeric roots.
    • Green: Homemade spinach pasta is a great way to add a green shade to your pasta. All you need is 30g of spinach. Alternatively, 30g of parsley will work just as well to create green-coloured pasta.
    • Purple: 30g of red cabbage will easily help you achieve a purple hue to your dough. To adjust the depth of your purple shade, add ½ teaspoon of baking powder to the mix.
    • Black: To achieve black pasta, use squid or cuttlefish ink. For a vegan-friendly alternative, you can also opt for one tablespoon of activated charcoal.
    • Brown: Whilst you may think brown pasta means it’s wholemeal, that’s not always the case. Dye your pasta dough brown using 45g of cacao powder or 60g of crushed chestnuts.

      With this guide you now know how to make beetroot pasta, how to make spinach pasta, and more – so you can create a rainbow platter of homemade coloured pasta yourself with ease.

      Once you’ve coloured your pasta dough, why not learn how to turn it into ravioli, or mix it up with delicious homemade sauces? We have recipes to help you find the perfect accompaniment for your new homemade coloured pasta, from tagliatelle alla Bolognese to pasta with walnut sauce.

