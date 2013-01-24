Toddler gifts

these soothers are great. my little one really took to them straight away. they are a great size and odourless. my little one is 9monts and teething viciously, so enjoys chewing on them and they have no holes till now. as a mother of 3 children I have been through a lot of brands and soothers and this time I am sticking to Philips avent soothers.
sameha1
Edinburgh
Amazing product!
SCF870/21 - 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker
I can not imagine being without this food processor! Preparing healthy food for the baby is easy, convenient and quick! I can use the blender when the baby is in the kitchen with no tears and freight from the little one. Highly recommend it! It’s worth every penny you spend on it!
Val6a
London
Brilliant
SCF551/15 - Avent Spout Cup
I used these with my daughter when she turned one to get her away from bottles, she took to it instantly. The teet is soft and easy to drink from. I only wish buying extra teets were easier to get and cheaper then a bottle !
Anonymous
London
Be inspired by our latest articles
Baby shower ideas for girls
From perfect pink mocktail recipes to the ultimate baby shower gifts for girls, this is where you’ll find everything you need to know about throwing the ultimate baby shower for a girl – and her mum!
We’ve got baby shower gifts for boys that any mum-to-be will fall in love with, as well as some fun baby shower games for all of your guests. Get ready to discover how to throw the ultimate baby shower for a boy.
Baby gift baskets are the latest baby shower trend, so if you’re struggling to decide on a baby shower or a newborn gift, why not combine a few well-chosen items into the ultimate gift? Here’s a selection of gifts for boys and girls.