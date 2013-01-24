Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Products
    Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver, SP9860/13

    Electric shavers

    Blade close. Smooth skin.

    Philips Prestige Shaver with NanoTech precision blades.

    SP9860/13

    Be the first to review this item

    3 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort 

    NanoTech blades for precision and closeness

    BeardAdapt technology for the best results every time 

    This elegant, technically advanced shaver glides effortlessly over the skin to give you the world’s closest electric shave even on a 7 day beard.*

     

    *Closeness tested on a 1 and 3 day beard.

    Philips Electric shaver SP9860/13
    Model illustrated is SP9860/13, only available at Philips store and Boots
    Philips store benefits:
    • Free delivery on orders over £30
    • 30 days return guarantee
    • 2 year warranty on electricals
    • Shop now, pay later. Select Klarna at checkout.
    Learn more
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £330.00
    See other shavers ›

    Philips Prestige Shaver

    Philips shop price

    NanoTech precision blades

    Strengthened with nano particles for long-lasting, extra strong, sharp edges, the electric shaver's blades are designed to cut hair closely and precisely.

    Superb SkinComfort rings

    Coated with anti-friction metallic pigments, the rings ensure the shaver glides extremely smoothly for great skin comfort.

    Wireless Qi charging pad

    The shaver comes with a Qi charging pad to wirelessly charge the shaver or any other Qi compatible device.

    BeardAdapt sensor

    Shave off a dense 7-day beard, effortlessly. The BeardAdapt sensor checks hair density 15x/second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

    Discover the Philips Prestige Shaver

    Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver video thumbnail, product video
    shavers

    Recycle your Philips razor blades and shaving heads.

    We are proud to introduce a free recycling scheme for your Philips razor blades and shaving heads.

    Learn more

    What others say about the Philips Prestige Shaver

    Be the first to review this item

    Philips - the world's number one electric shaving brand

    Philips - the world’s number one electric shaving brand! World’s No 1 Electric Shaving brand*

     

    *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data

    What's in the box of the Philips Prestige Shaver?

    Philips electric shaver SP9860/13
    The Philips Prestige Shaver, SP9860, comes with a Qi charging pad for wireless charging and a premium pouch.
    Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver Qi charging pad

    Qi charging pad

    Wirelessly charge your shaver or any other Qi compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.
    Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver premium pouch

    Premium pouch

    The premium pouch protects the shaver as well as its accessories and wireless Qi charging pad.
    Philips Series 9000 Prestige electric shaver SmartClick precision trimmer

    SmartClick precision trimmer

    Finish your look with the skin-friendly SmartClick precision trimmer. It is ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.
    Philips shop price

    Frequently Asked Questions

    What is the benefit of electric shaving?

     

    With electric shaving you don’t have to compromise: You get both closeness and skin comfort. Also, electric shavers are convenient to use: many shavers can be used wet and dry and also under the shower.

     

    What is the benefit of rotary shaving?

     

    Rotary shaving heads are known for their flexibility. As a result, you get a smooth shave even in difficult-to-reach areas. You can complete your shave with fewer passes and less pressure. The result is a close shave with great skin comfort.

     

    How do I get the best shave?

     

    Skin adaptation period

    Your first shaves may not bring you the result you expect and your skin may even become slightly irritated. This is normal. Your skin and beard need time to adapt to any new shaving system. To allow your skin to adapt to this new appliance, we advise you to shave regularly (at least 3 times a week) and exclusively with this shaver for a period of 3 weeks.

     

    Shaving tips

    - For optimal skin comfort, pre-trim your beard if you have not shaved for 3 days or longer.

    - Select your personal comfort setting

     

    Dry shaving

    1. Switch on the shaver.

    2. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.

    Note: Do not press too hard. This can cause skin irritation.

    3. Switch off and clean the shaver after each use. The display lights up for a few seconds to show the remaining battery charge.

     

    Wet shaving

    For a more comfortable shave, you can also use this shaver on a wet face with shaving foam or shaving gel.

     

    1. Apply some water to your skin.

    2. Apply shaving foam or shaving gel to your skin.

    3. Rinse the shaving unit under the tap to ensure that the shaving unit glides smoothly over your skin.

    4. Switch on the shaver.

    5. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.

    Note: Do not press too hard. This can cause skin irritation.

    Note: Rinse the shaving unit regularly to ensure that it continues to glide smoothly over your skin.

    6. Dry your face.

    7. Switch off the shaver and clean it after each use.

     

    Note: Make sure that you rinse all foam or shaving gel off the shaver.

    How long does it take to charge my shaver?

     

    Charging times vary across the ranges. Models with the Qi charging pad need 3 hours for a full charge, whereas the regular inlet charging requires 1 hour.

     

    How many shaves can I get out of 1 full charge?

     

    The run time of a fully charged Philips Prestige shaver is 60min. This is enough for approx. 20 shaves.

     

    Can I use the Qi pad charger to charge other devices?

     

    The charging pad is Qi compliant which means that other Qi compatible devices (such as smartphones) can be charged on the Philips Prestige shaver charging pad. 

     

    Can I use the shaver under the shower?

     

    Philips Prestige shavers are waterproof. You decide what kind of shave you like: dry, with gel or foam and even under the shower.

     

    How do I clean my shaver?

     

    The shaver can be cleaned easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.

     

    How often should I replace my shaver head?

     

    For maximum shaving performance, we advise you to replace the shaving head every two years. Replace a damaged shaving head immediately.

     

    Replacement reminder

    The replacement reminder indicates that the shaving head needs to be replaced. The shaving unit symbol lights up continuously, the arrows flash white and you hear a beep when you switch off the shaver.

     

    After replacing the shaving head, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for 7 seconds. Wait until you hear 3 beeps. If you do not reset the replacement reminder, the shaver resets automatically after 9 shaves.

     

    How do I replace the shaver head?

     

    Replacing the shaving head

     

    1. Switch off the shaver. Pull the shaving head holder off the bottom part of the shaving unit.

     

    2. Discard the old shaving head holder and attach the new shaving head holder to the bottom part of the shaving unit (‘click’).

     

    3. After replacing the shaving head, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for 7 seconds. Wait until your hear 3 beeps.

     

    If you do not reset the replacement reminder, the shaver resets automatically after 9 shaves.

     

    Compare Philips Prestige with our other shavers

    Philips Prestige Shaver

    SP9860/13

    Philips Prestige Shaver

    Philips shop price
    £330.00*
    Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
    Compare features
    Philips Prestige Shaver

    SP9863/14

    Philips Prestige Shaver

    Philips shop price
    £360.00*
    Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
    Compare features
    Shaver S9000

    S9211/26

    Shaver S9000

    Philips shop price
    £350.00*
    Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
    Compare features

    Shaving system

    • NanoTech precision blades
    • Excellent skin comfort system
    • NanoTech precision blades
    • Excellent skin comfort system
    • V-Track blade system PRO

    Contour adaptability:
    For capturing hard to get hairs
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions

    Comfort: For smooth shave

    • ★★★★★

    • ★★★★★

    • ★★★★★

    Versatility:
    Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
    • SmartClick Precision styler
    • SmartClick Beard trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer

    Ease of use: Wet & dry

    Battery: Usage / charging time
    • 1 hour / 3 hours
    • 1 hour / 3 hours
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour

    100% Washable

    Also includes
    • Qi charger
    • Premium pouch
    • Qi charging pad
    • Premium pouch
    • SmartClick facial cleansing brush
    • SmartClean station
    • Travel Pouch
    * Suggested retail price
    Looking for another shaver?
    Philips electric shaver for sensitive skin series 7000

    Series 7000
    From:
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £229.99
    • Designed for skin comfort
    • Close and smooth shave
    • Personalised shave
    Learn more
    Philips electric shaver for sensitive skin series 6000

    Series 6000
    From:
    Philips shop price
    From: £140.00
    • Better skin comfort
    • Fast and close shave
    • Reduce skin irritation
    Learn more
    Explore all electric shavers

    100% satisfaction or your money back

    100% Satisfaction or your Money Back
    We want you to be satisfied with your Philips products, however, if after using your product you aren’t satisfied for whatever reason then we’re offering a money back guarantee on eligible Philips Shaving products.
    Learn more

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    *
    * This field is mandatory
    *

    What does this mean?
    Parts and accessories

    Are you looking for parts and accessories for your product?

    Search

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount