This elegant, technically advanced shaver glides effortlessly over the skin to give you the world’s closest electric shave even on a 7 day beard.*
*Closeness tested on a 1 and 3 day beard.
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
This elegant, technically advanced shaver glides effortlessly over the skin to give you the world’s closest electric shave even on a 7 day beard.*
*Closeness tested on a 1 and 3 day beard.
Philips - the world’s number one electric shaving brand! World’s No 1 Electric Shaving brand*
*Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
With electric shaving you don’t have to compromise: You get both closeness and skin comfort. Also, electric shavers are convenient to use: many shavers can be used wet and dry and also under the shower.
Rotary shaving heads are known for their flexibility. As a result, you get a smooth shave even in difficult-to-reach areas. You can complete your shave with fewer passes and less pressure. The result is a close shave with great skin comfort.
Skin adaptation period
Your first shaves may not bring you the result you expect and your skin may even become slightly irritated. This is normal. Your skin and beard need time to adapt to any new shaving system. To allow your skin to adapt to this new appliance, we advise you to shave regularly (at least 3 times a week) and exclusively with this shaver for a period of 3 weeks.
Shaving tips
- For optimal skin comfort, pre-trim your beard if you have not shaved for 3 days or longer.
- Select your personal comfort setting
Dry shaving
1. Switch on the shaver.
2. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.
Note: Do not press too hard. This can cause skin irritation.
3. Switch off and clean the shaver after each use. The display lights up for a few seconds to show the remaining battery charge.
Wet shaving
For a more comfortable shave, you can also use this shaver on a wet face with shaving foam or shaving gel.
1. Apply some water to your skin.
2. Apply shaving foam or shaving gel to your skin.
3. Rinse the shaving unit under the tap to ensure that the shaving unit glides smoothly over your skin.
4. Switch on the shaver.
5. Move the shaving heads over your skin in circular movements to catch all hairs growing in different directions. Make sure each shaving head is fully in contact with the skin. Exert gentle pressure for a close, comfortable shave.
Note: Do not press too hard. This can cause skin irritation.
Note: Rinse the shaving unit regularly to ensure that it continues to glide smoothly over your skin.
6. Dry your face.
7. Switch off the shaver and clean it after each use.
Note: Make sure that you rinse all foam or shaving gel off the shaver.
Charging times vary across the ranges. Models with the Qi charging pad need 3 hours for a full charge, whereas the regular inlet charging requires 1 hour.
The run time of a fully charged Philips Prestige shaver is 60min. This is enough for approx. 20 shaves.
The charging pad is Qi compliant which means that other Qi compatible devices (such as smartphones) can be charged on the Philips Prestige shaver charging pad.
Philips Prestige shavers are waterproof. You decide what kind of shave you like: dry, with gel or foam and even under the shower.
The shaver can be cleaned easily and thoroughly under the tap, thanks to the specially designed inner chamber. Simply open the shaving head and rinse both sides under running water, to get it perfectly clean.
For maximum shaving performance, we advise you to replace the shaving head every two years. Replace a damaged shaving head immediately.
Replacement reminder
The replacement reminder indicates that the shaving head needs to be replaced. The shaving unit symbol lights up continuously, the arrows flash white and you hear a beep when you switch off the shaver.
After replacing the shaving head, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for 7 seconds. Wait until you hear 3 beeps. If you do not reset the replacement reminder, the shaver resets automatically after 9 shaves.
Replacing the shaving head
1. Switch off the shaver. Pull the shaving head holder off the bottom part of the shaving unit.
2. Discard the old shaving head holder and attach the new shaving head holder to the bottom part of the shaving unit (‘click’).
3. After replacing the shaving head, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for 7 seconds. Wait until your hear 3 beeps.
If you do not reset the replacement reminder, the shaver resets automatically after 9 shaves.
|
SP9860/13
Philips Prestige Shaver
Philips shop price£330.00*
Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
|
SP9863/14
Philips Prestige Shaver
Philips shop price£360.00*
Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
|
S9211/26
Shaver S9000
Philips shop price£350.00*
Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
|
|
|
|
Shaving system
|
|
|
|
Contour adaptability:
|
|
|
|
Comfort: For smooth shave
|
|
|
|
Versatility:
|
|
|
|
Ease of use: Wet & dry
|
|
|
|
Battery: Usage / charging time
|
|
|
|
100% Washable
|
|
|
|
Also includes
|
|
|
|
|
|