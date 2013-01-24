  • 2 year warranty

MiniLED
    Philips MiniLED TVs

    Philips MiniLED TV

    Big TVs with tiny LEDs

    Explore MiniLED

    MiniLED 9636 TV
    65PML9636/12

    Big on colour. Big on sound. Big on lifelike

    Philips MiniLED 9636 4K UHD Android TV

     

    • Incredibly lifelike XXL picture. P5 engine with AI
    • Integrated Bowers & Wilkins sound enclosure
    • All-round immersion. 4-sided Ambilight
    • Available in 65” and 75” sizes
    View details

    MiniLED 9506 TV
    65PML9506/12

    Big on feeling. Big on detail

    Philips MiniLED 95064K UHD Android TV

     

    • Incredibly lifelike XXL picture. P5 engine with AI
    • Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos
    • All-round immersion. 4-sided Ambilight
    • Available in 65” and 75” sizes
    View details
    The Philips MiniLED Difference

    Big-screen brilliance

     

    Super-size your entertainment. A Philips MiniLED TV gives you a truly impressive XXL experience with deep blacks and lifelike colours—on our very biggest screens.
    See all MiniLED TVs

    Go big with MiniLED

    Go big with Philips MiniLED
    with Ambilight without Ambilight

    Immerse in 4-sided Ambilight


    With Philips unique Ambilight surrounding your XXL MiniLED screen, every jaw-dropping moment feels even bigger! Warm. Immersive. Magical. People tell us they love it so much, they always want it on.
    Discover Ambilight
    Philips MiniLED 4 sided Ambilight
    MiniLED Picture Quality

    Big screen. Big experience

     

    Pin-sharp contrast. Real depth. With over a thousand intelligent backlight zones independently dimming and brightening, our MiniLED TVs step up from our LED TVs to give you an incredible big-screen picture.
    Philips MiniLED 4K UHD Android TV with P5 Picture Engine
    Philips MiniLED Dolby Vision
    MiniLED sound quality

    Sound for every style

     

    You can choose between two different MiniLED TV models. Go for the all-in-one solution with integrated sound from audio legends Bowers & Wilkins. Or choose a model with space for your own soundbar.
    MiniLED Smart TV

    Smart TV features to love

     

    Big screen, big smarts. Use your voice to ask your Philips MiniLED TV to call up streaming apps like Netflix, Apple TV+, and YouTube. Easily find your favourites thanks to the customisable menu.
    Philips MiniLED Android Smart TV
    Philips MiniLED Android Smart TV with Google Assistant - Hey Google
    Philips MiniLED Android Smart TV works with Amazon Alexa
    Get Smart
    MiniLED Gaming

    Enter a bigger world of gaming

     

    When you turn on your console, your Philips MiniLED TV automatically switches on a special gaming mode with ultra-low input lag. Strap in for fast, responsive gaming—on our biggest screens!

    Discover Philips Smart TV ranges

    Click ⓘ for product details
    Philips OLED+ TV

    OLED+ 

    Explore
    • Beauty of OLED picture enhanced with P5 AI dual
    • Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.
    • All-round immersion with 4-sided Ambilight
    Philips OLED TV

    OLED TV 

    Explore
    • Lifelike OLED picture with P5 AI
    • Cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos
    • Light show with 4-sided Ambilight
    Philips MiniLED TVs

    MiniLED 

    • Big screen brilliance meets P5 engine with AI
    • Cinematic sound for every style
    • All-round immersion with 4-sided Ambilight
    Philips Performance Series TVs

    The One 

    Explore
    • Beautifully sharp 4K LED TV with P5
    • Cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos
    • Light show with 3-sided Ambilight

