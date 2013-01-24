Pin-sharp contrast. Real depth. With over a thousand intelligent backlight zones independently dimming and brightening, our MiniLED TVs step up from our LED TVs to give you an incredible big-screen picture.
Sound for every style
You can choose between two different MiniLED TV models. Go for the all-in-one solution with integrated sound from audio legends Bowers & Wilkins. Or choose a model with space for your own soundbar.
Smart TV features to love
Big screen, big smarts. Use your voice to ask your Philips MiniLED TV to call up streaming apps like Netflix, Apple TV+, and YouTube. Easily find your favourites thanks to the customisable menu.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
